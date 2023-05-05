AVN 64.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.46%)
BAFL 31.20 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (3.14%)
BOP 3.86 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.58%)
CNERGY 3.49 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DFML 11.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.71%)
DGKC 48.10 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.42%)
EPCL 45.40 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.09%)
FCCL 12.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.41%)
FFL 6.48 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FLYNG 6.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
GGL 11.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.98%)
HUBC 72.49 Increased By ▲ 1.04 (1.46%)
HUMNL 5.56 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.72%)
KAPCO 23.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.63%)
KEL 1.98 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 24.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.28%)
MLCF 28.60 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.07%)
NETSOL 78.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.01%)
OGDC 86.10 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (0.71%)
PAEL 10.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.37%)
PIBTL 3.93 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.77%)
PPL 64.55 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.16%)
PRL 13.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.92%)
SILK 1.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-4.17%)
SNGP 41.79 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (1.43%)
TELE 7.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.52%)
TPLP 14.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.47%)
TRG 108.50 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (0.7%)
UNITY 13.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.37%)
WTL 1.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.63%)
BR100 4,281 Increased By 2.5 (0.06%)
BR30 14,990 Increased By 84.8 (0.57%)
KSE100 42,164 Increased By 69.8 (0.17%)
KSE30 15,372 Increased By 12.7 (0.08%)
Brecorder Logo
May 05, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Australian shares eye worst week since March as financial stocks drag

Reuters Published 05 May, 2023 09:38am
Follow us

Australian shares fell for a fourth straight session on Friday, with financials leading the declines, as investors remained cautious amid a dim growth outlook and renewed bank contagion fears following signs of stress at another US regional lender.

The S&P/ASX 200 index fell 0.2% to 7,175.80 by 0027 GMT.

For the week so far, the benchmark is down about 1.7% and is set for its worst weekly fall since mid-March. Financial stocks fell 0.9% on Friday and eyed their worst week in more than two months.

National Australia Bank extended losses and fell after over 3%, a day after reporting lower-than-expected half-year profit.

ANZ Group Holdings slipped 2.3% after warning of a tough second-half amid stiff competition in retail banking, even as it posted a 22.8% rise in first-half profit.

Australia shares slip as financials weigh; NAB slumps

Its “big four” peers Commonwealth Bank of Australia and Westpac Banking Corp fell 1.2% and 0.8%, respectively.

The sentiment was also soured after PacWest Bancorp’s move to explore strategic options deepened fears about the health of US lenders and hit shares of regional US banks overnight.

Among other sectors, miners dropped 0.6% after iron ore futures hit five-month lows.

Sector majors BHP Group and Rio Tinto retreated 0.9% and 1.2%, respectively.

Energy stocks fell 0.2%. Oil prices held steady but were set for a third straight week of losses.

Gold stocks rose 1% to mark their third consecutive session of gains.

Bullion prices were hovering near record highs as US banking concerns accelerated a flight to the safe-haven asset.

Newcrest Mining and Northern Star Resources gained about 1.5% and 0.7%, respectively. New Zealand’s benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index fell 0.7% to 11,888.80.

Australian shares S&P/ASX 200 index Australian and New Zealand dollars Australia stocks WTI crude oil

Comments

1000 characters

Australian shares eye worst week since March as financial stocks drag

Intra-day update: rupee improves marginally against US dollar

Supreme Court resumes hearing of election schedule case

Pakistan faces $3.7bn debt payments in May, June: report

Unilateral measures by states in violation of international law run counter to SCO objectives: Bilawal

Oil rises but on track for third week of losses due to demand worries

Pakistan-Turkiye trade in goods agreement comes into force

Luxury items including vehicles, mobile phones: RDs imposed through SROs on import expired in March: FBR

German RE firms show no interest in solar power project at Muzaffargarh

Wheat procurement: ECC issues directives on issue of bank charges

Ministry cannot pay water usage charges to AJ&K just now

Read more stories