AVN 64.72 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.15%)
BAFL 30.20 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.83%)
BOP 3.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.8%)
CNERGY 3.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.14%)
DFML 11.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.18%)
DGKC 48.11 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.35%)
EPCL 45.38 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.09%)
FCCL 12.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.98%)
FFL 6.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.76%)
FLYNG 6.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.15%)
GGL 11.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.89%)
HUBC 71.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.64 (-0.89%)
HUMNL 5.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-2.12%)
KAPCO 23.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.42%)
KEL 1.97 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.51%)
LOTCHEM 24.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.68%)
MLCF 28.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.52%)
NETSOL 78.47 Increased By ▲ 1.12 (1.45%)
OGDC 85.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.91 (-1.06%)
PAEL 10.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.93%)
PIBTL 3.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.26%)
PPL 64.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.81 (-1.24%)
PRL 14.00 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.5%)
SILK 1.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.64%)
SNGP 40.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-1.3%)
TELE 7.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.64%)
TPLP 14.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.45%)
TRG 107.92 Increased By ▲ 0.91 (0.85%)
UNITY 13.49 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (2.98%)
WTL 1.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.61%)
BR100 4,270 Decreased By -9.2 (-0.21%)
BR30 14,909 Increased By 3.5 (0.02%)
KSE100 42,050 Decreased By -44 (-0.1%)
KSE30 15,333 Decreased By -26 (-0.17%)
Brecorder Logo
May 05, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print

Wheat procurement: ECC issues directives on issue of bank charges

Mushtaq Ghumman Published May 5, 2023 Updated May 5, 2023 09:01am
Follow us

ISLAMABAD: The Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) of the cabinet has directed Secretaries of Finance and National Food Security and Research (NFS&R) on the issue of bank charges on wheat procurement, that provincial governments should meet these charges from their own fiscal space, sources close to Secretary Finance told Business Recorder.

On April 28, 2023, Ministry of National Food Security and Research briefed the ECC that public sector, comprising PASSCO and provincial governments, procures local wheat in order to stabilise wheat prices and to ensure fair returns to farmers during the post-harvest period.

Rs201bn cash credit limit: ECC approves procurement of 1.8 MMTs of wheat by Passco

Punjab and Sindh were considered as wheat producing zones with share at 76 percent and 15 percent in national wheat production, respectively. Share of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan was five percent and four percent, respectively.

Government of Sindh had devised a plan to procure 1.40 MMT of local wheat at Rs4,000/40 Kg. Cash Credit Limit (CCL) of Rs214 billion had been requested. This amount constitutes Rs140 billion for purchase of wheat, while remaining amount Rs74.00 billion would be utilised on banks borrowing charges. Incidental charges to retain wheat crop for 2023-24 had been estimated at Rs917.6/40 Kg. However, incidental charges would be borne from their own budgetary provisions.

Government of Punjab had approved procurement of 3.50 MMT of wheat at procurement price of Rs3900/40 Kg. In this connection the CCL of Rs950 billion was submitted. This amount constitutes of Rs343.35 billion for purchase of local wheat, whereas remaining Rs505.65 billion would be utilised on account of banks borrowing charges and cushion amount. Government of Balochistan had approved wheat procurement target of 0.10 MMT with the grant of interest free loans for the purchase of requisite quantity of local wheat at procurement price of Rs3900/40 Kg, no CCL had been requested.

Ministry of NFS&R recommended following proposals of Governments of Sindh, Balochistan and Punjab: (i) Government of Sindh may be assigned wheat procurement target of 1.400 MMT at procurement price of Rs4,000/40 Kg with tentative CCL limit for Rs214.00 billion; (ii) Government of Punjab may be assigned wheat procurement target of 3.500 MMT at procurement price of Rs3,900/40 Kg with tentative Cash Credit Limit (CM) for Rs950 billion; (iii) Government of Balochistan may be assigned wheat procurement target of 0.100 MMT at procurement price of Rs3,900/40 Kg with the grant of interest free loans, already approved by their Provincial Cabinet; and (iv) incidental charges would be borne by the respective Provincial Government.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

Wheat ECC wheat prices PASSCO Wheat procurement MNFSR bank charges on wheat procurement

Comments

1000 characters
Tulukan Mairandi May 05, 2023 08:57am
Everyone is totally broke
thumb_up Recommended (0) reply Reply

Wheat procurement: ECC issues directives on issue of bank charges

Ministry cannot pay water usage charges to AJ&K just now

PFMA for procuring wheat from open market

PTI to put up show in support of CJP tomorrow

German RE firms show no interest in solar power project at Muzaffargarh

Passco: PAC seeks wheat data

Luxury items including vehicles, mobile phones: RDs imposed through SROs on import expired in March: FBR

Budget plans: new IMF hurdle leaves govt in limbo

Trilateral dialogue: Chinese FM, Afghan acting FM to arrive today

PM directs PD, KP to assess potential of hydrocarbon seepages

Read more stories