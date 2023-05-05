Bilawal says ‘happy’ on rare visit to India

BENAULIM, (India): Foreign Minister Bilwal Bhutto-Zardari arrived in India Thursday to take part in an international conference, the first official visit by a senior official to the country’s eastern neighbour since 2016.

Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari is in the Indian coastal resort state of Goa for a Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) meeting of foreign ministers, along with counterparts from China and Russia.

“I am very happy that today I have arrived here leading the delegation of Pakistan,” he told reporters.

Bhutto gave no indication whether he would hold one-on-one talks with his opposite number in India, but said he hoped the SCO meeting would be “very successful”.

The most recent visit to India by a high-ranking Pakistan diplomat was in 2016, when Sartaj Aziz — then the senior foreign affairs adviser to the prime minister — travelled there.

India currently holds the rotating presidency of the SCO, a forum established in 2001 that also includes several Central Asian states, rivalling Western institutions.

S. Jaishankar, India’s foreign minister, met with his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov ahead of Friday’s meeting to discuss ties and “current global and regional agenda topics”, a statement from Moscow said.

India’s security ties with Russia have put it in an awkward diplomatic position following Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government has walked a tightrope between India’s increased security cooperation with Western countries and its reliance on Russia for defence and oil imports.

Jaishankar also sat down with Chinese Foreign Minister Qin Gang on Thursday, a week after the defence ministers of both nations met in New Delhi to discuss military deployments on their disputed Himalayan frontier.

“Focus remains on resolving outstanding issues and ensuring peace and tranquillity in the border areas,” Jaishankar tweeted after the meeting. –AFP

Reuters adds: Foreign ministers of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation gathered in India on Thursday to discuss regional security matters, including adding Iran and Belarus to a union of nations seen as a counterweight to Western influence in Eurasia.

The SCO is a political and security union of countries spanning much of Eurasia, including China, India and Russia. Formed in 2001 by Russia, China and ex-Soviet states in Central Asia, the body has been expanded to include India and Pakistan.

The expansion of the group to include Iran and Belarus was one of the main items on the agenda of the one-day meeting to be held in the Indian coastal resort state of Goa on Friday, an Indian foreign ministry official said.

The foreign ministers, including Russia’s Sergei Lavrov and China’s Qin Gang, will prepare the ground for an SCO summit in India in July that Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping are expected to attend in person.

Iran and Belarus are expected to be inducted into the SCO at the New Delhi summit, an Indian foreign ministry official said. Kuwait, Myanmar, the United Arab Emirates and Maldives are likely to be granted the status of dialogue partners ahead of full membership, the Indian foreign ministry official added.

Pakistan’s Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari was also on hand for Friday’s foreign ministers’ gathering, the first senior Pakistani leader to visit India in nine years amid longstanding tensions between the large, nuclear-armed South Asian rivals.

However, there are no plans for Bhutto-Zardari to meet Indian Foreign Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar separately and his visit was not expected to lead to a breakthrough in strained Indian-Pakistani relations.

“During my visit, which is focused exclusively on the SCO, I look forward to constructive discussions with my counterparts from friendly countries,” Bhutto-Zardari tweeted before arriving in Goa.

Relations between India and Pakistan have been fraught for decades and they have fought three wars, two of them over the Muslim-majority Himalayan region of Kashmir, which they both claim in full but rule in part.

India, which holds the chair of both the G20 major economies and the SCO this year, is treading a diplomatic tightrope as it faces Western criticism of its growing trade with Russia, which invaded Ukraine last year, amid its border tensions with China.

Jaishankar said he had a “detailed discussion” with Qin on Indian-Chinese relations. “Focus remains on resolving outstanding issues and ensuring peace and tranquillity in the border areas,” he tweeted, without elaborating.

Indian-Chinese relations have deteriorated since mid-2020, when Chinese and Indian troops clashed along their long, disputed Himalayan frontier and 24 people were killed. The situation has since calmed.

