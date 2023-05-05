Bilawal meets Lavrov

Karachi: Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari met his Russian counterpart, Sergey Lavrov, on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Council of Foreign Ministers meeting in the Indian city of Goa on Thursday, the Foreign Office (FO) said.

According to the FO, the two foreign ministers discussed bilateral, regional and international matters of mutual interest and assured each other of working closely to further deepen cooperation between their countries in the areas of food security, energy and people-to-people contact. “The SCO opens new vistas of cooperation and coordination with Russia,” the FO statement said.

