Upper Kurram: seven teachers killed in school shooting

PESHAWAR: In a latest incident of violence in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, at least eight people were gunned down including seven teachers after unknown assailants targeted a school in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Upper Kurram Tehsil on Thursday.

According to the police, eight teachers of government schools were killed in different incidents in the Parachinar district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Police claim that unidentified persons killed a teacher by firing at a moving vehicle on Shlozan Road, while after the incident; seven teachers were killed in firing in the staff room of Tarimangal High School. The incident occurred in the staff room of the school in Upper Kurram, the police said. All the educators were at the building to perform their exam duties.

The authorities have imposed an emergency in all hospitals in the area and security put on high alert in the entire district.

Soon after the incident, security forces reached the spot and cordoned off the area while an emergency was declared at the hospitals.

According to the police, after the incident, transport routes across the district were closed due to security concerns, while an emergency has been imposed in hospitals as well.

According to the local education board, the matriculation examinations organised by the Kohat Board in Parachinar and underway from April 28 have been postponed.

