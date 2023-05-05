TDAP to participate in Paris textile fair in July

KARACHI: The Trade Development Authority of Pakistan (TDAP) will participate in Texworld-Apparel Sourcing, to be held from July 3 to 5, 2023 in Paris.

The fair will help the Pakistani exporters to understand the European market and how best to increase buyers to Pakistan.

The TDAP is providing subsidized stalls to increase the exports of Cotton & Blends, Denim, Eco-friendly Fabrics, Drapery, Embroidery & Lace, Fake fur, Fibers, Functional & Sportswear, Jacquard, Knitted fabrics, Linen & Hemp, Shirting, Silk, Silky aspects, Trims & Accessories, Wool, Wool Aspect, Menswear, ladies wear, children’s wear, fashion accessories & shawls and scarves.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023