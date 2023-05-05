KARACHI: National Clearing Company declares daily settlement information for local & foreign investors on Thursday (May 04, 2023).
NATIONAL CLEARING COMPANY OF PAKISTAN LIMITED (NCCPL)
DAILY SETTLEMENT INFORMATION
Traded Volume Settlement Traded Settlement
Volume Value Value
320,333,894 203,730,691 13,141,528,429 8,840,314,993
PORTFOLIO INVESTMENT - LOCAL & FOREIGN INVESTORS
Particulars Gross Gross Net Buy
Buy (Sell) /(Sell)
Rs Rs Rs
Foreign Investor
(Individual & Corporate) 1,093,655,877 (3,725,418,185) (2,631,762,307)
Local Individuals 8,433,136,200 (7,507,494,893) 925,641,307
Local Corporates 6,515,590,689 (4,809,469,688) 1,706,121,000
Copyright Business Recorder, 2023
