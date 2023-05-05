Markets
LIBOR interbank offered rates
LONDON: London Interbank Offered Rates (LIBOR) on Thursday (May 04, 2023)....
LONDON: London Interbank Offered Rates (LIBOR) on Thursday (May 04, 2023).
=========================================================
52-Week
=========================================================
Latest Wk Ago High Low
=========================================================
Libor Overnight 4.81086 4.79571 4.81629 0.33029
Libor 1 Month 5.08157 5.02457 5.09386 0.84214
Libor 3 Month 5.32629 5.27271 5.33629 1.37071
Libor 6 Month 5.39443 5.37186 5.49986 1.93200
Libor 1 Year 5.29957 5.28857 5.88071 2.58829
=========================================================
Sources: FactSet, ICE Benchmark Administration
Copyright Business Recorder, 2023
Comments