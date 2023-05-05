WASHINGTON: The International Monetary Fund (IMF), treasuries' department's currency values in terms of Special Drawing Rights (SDR).

====================================================================================== May 04, 2023 ====================================================================================== Currency units per SDR SDR per Currency unit ====================================================================================== Currency 03-May-23 02-May-23 01-May-23 28-Apr-23 ====================================================================================== Chinese yuan 0.107232 Euro 0.81817 0.815459 0.815214 Japanese yen 0.00540789 0.00542848 0.00553813 U.K. pound 0.926563 0.927497 0.925273 U.S. dollar 0.740895 0.743693 0.742019 0.742386 Algerian dinar 0.00547607 0.00548908 0.0054835 Australian dollar 0.493732 0.498646 0.492626 0.490717 Botswana pula 0.0559376 0.0562232 0.0561986 Brazilian real 0.147527 0.147766 0.148474 Brunei dollar 0.555602 0.556531 0.556511 Canadian dollar 0.544136 0.54611 0.547777 0.546757 Chilean peso 0.000916099 0.000925797 0.000926119 Czech koruna 0.0346861 0.034555 0.0346731 Danish krone 0.109801 0.109402 0.109369 Indian rupee 0.00905129 0.00909577 0.00907752 Israeli New Shekel 0.20371 0.20544 0.205034 0.203896 Korean won 0.000552824 0.000555368 0.000554061 Kuwaiti dinar 2.41925 2.4268 2.42252 2.42649 Malaysian ringgit 0.16651 Mauritian rupee 0.0164741 0.0164352 0.0164724 Mexican peso 0.0413769 0.0412418 0.0412494 New Zealand dollar 0.462467 0.459602 0.458197 0.457013 Norwegian krone 0.0688347 0.0693297 0.0691389 Omani rial 1.92691 1.93418 1.92983 1.93078 Peruvian sol 0.200026 0.200673 0.20005 Philippine peso 0.0133815 0.0133183 Polish zloty 0.177819 0.177804 Qatari riyal 0.203543 0.204311 0.203851 0.203952 Russian ruble 0.0093421 0.00930071 0.00922112 Saudi Arabian riyal 0.197572 0.198318 0.197872 0.19797 Singapore dollar 0.555602 0.556531 0.556511 South African rand 0.0403217 0.0403541 0.0402807 Swedish krona 0.072096 0.072305 0.0721569 Swiss franc 0.833543 0.827475 0.828926 Thai baht 0.0217616 0.0217499 0.0217498 Trinidadian dollar 0.109961 0.109886 0.110295 U.A.E. dirham 0.201741 0.202503 0.202047 0.202147 Uruguayan peso 0.0189613 0.0190617 0.019142 ======================================================================================

NOTES

(1) The value of the U.S. dollar in terms of the SDR is the recip rocal of the sum of the dollar values, based on market exchange rates, of specified quant ities of the first four currencies shown. See SDR Valuation.

The value in terms of the SDR of each of the other currencies shown above is derived from that currency's representative exchange rate against the U.S. dollar as reported by the issuing central bank and the SDR value of the U.S. dollar, except for the Iranian rial and the Libyan dinar, the values of which are officially expressed directly in terms of domestic currency units per SDR. All figures are rounded to six significant digits. See Representative Exchange Rates for Selected Currencies.

(2) The value in terms of each national currency of the SDR is the reciprocal of the value in terms of the SDR of each national currency, rounded to six significant digits.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023