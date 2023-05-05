WASHINGTON: The International Monetary Fund (IMF), treasuries' department's currency values in terms of Special Drawing Rights (SDR).
======================================================================================
May 04, 2023
======================================================================================
Currency units per SDR SDR per Currency unit
======================================================================================
Currency 03-May-23 02-May-23 01-May-23 28-Apr-23
======================================================================================
Chinese yuan 0.107232
Euro 0.81817 0.815459 0.815214
Japanese yen 0.00540789 0.00542848 0.00553813
U.K. pound 0.926563 0.927497 0.925273
U.S. dollar 0.740895 0.743693 0.742019 0.742386
Algerian dinar 0.00547607 0.00548908 0.0054835
Australian dollar 0.493732 0.498646 0.492626 0.490717
Botswana pula 0.0559376 0.0562232 0.0561986
Brazilian real 0.147527 0.147766 0.148474
Brunei dollar 0.555602 0.556531 0.556511
Canadian dollar 0.544136 0.54611 0.547777 0.546757
Chilean peso 0.000916099 0.000925797 0.000926119
Czech koruna 0.0346861 0.034555 0.0346731
Danish krone 0.109801 0.109402 0.109369
Indian rupee 0.00905129 0.00909577 0.00907752
Israeli New Shekel 0.20371 0.20544 0.205034 0.203896
Korean won 0.000552824 0.000555368 0.000554061
Kuwaiti dinar 2.41925 2.4268 2.42252 2.42649
Malaysian ringgit 0.16651
Mauritian rupee 0.0164741 0.0164352 0.0164724
Mexican peso 0.0413769 0.0412418 0.0412494
New Zealand dollar 0.462467 0.459602 0.458197 0.457013
Norwegian krone 0.0688347 0.0693297 0.0691389
Omani rial 1.92691 1.93418 1.92983 1.93078
Peruvian sol 0.200026 0.200673 0.20005
Philippine peso 0.0133815 0.0133183
Polish zloty 0.177819 0.177804
Qatari riyal 0.203543 0.204311 0.203851 0.203952
Russian ruble 0.0093421 0.00930071 0.00922112
Saudi Arabian riyal 0.197572 0.198318 0.197872 0.19797
Singapore dollar 0.555602 0.556531 0.556511
South African rand 0.0403217 0.0403541 0.0402807
Swedish krona 0.072096 0.072305 0.0721569
Swiss franc 0.833543 0.827475 0.828926
Thai baht 0.0217616 0.0217499 0.0217498
Trinidadian dollar 0.109961 0.109886 0.110295
U.A.E. dirham 0.201741 0.202503 0.202047 0.202147
Uruguayan peso 0.0189613 0.0190617 0.019142
======================================================================================
NOTES
(1) The value of the U.S. dollar in terms of the SDR is the recip rocal of the sum of the dollar values, based on market exchange rates, of specified quant ities of the first four currencies shown. See SDR Valuation.
The value in terms of the SDR of each of the other currencies shown above is derived from that currency's representative exchange rate against the U.S. dollar as reported by the issuing central bank and the SDR value of the U.S. dollar, except for the Iranian rial and the Libyan dinar, the values of which are officially expressed directly in terms of domestic currency units per SDR. All figures are rounded to six significant digits. See Representative Exchange Rates for Selected Currencies.
(2) The value in terms of each national currency of the SDR is the reciprocal of the value in terms of the SDR of each national currency, rounded to six significant digits.
