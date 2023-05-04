AVN 65.02 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (0.62%)
Actress Madiha Imam ties the knot

  • The wedding was held in Dubai, as per reports
BR Life & Style Published 04 May, 2023 02:04pm
<p>Photo: Instagram <a rel="noopener noreferrer" target="_blank" class="link--external" href="https://twitter.com/madihaimam">@madihaimam</a></p>

Photo: Instagram @madihaimam
Pakistani actor and VJ Madiha Imam tied the knot with producer Moji Basar on May 1, she announced on her Instagram account on Wednesday. The wedding was held in Dubai, according to reports.

Fans and members of the entertainment community congratulated her below the post.

Fellow actors Ayeza Khan, Mawra Hocane and Areeba Habib were amongst those who sent their love to the happy couple.

“Simple and beautiful. MashaAllah. So happy for you Madiha. Wishing you two all the happiness in the world InshaAllah,” wrote Hocane. Momal Sheikh also congratulated the newlyweds, writing, “Congratulations MashAllah.”

Photo: Instagram @madihaimam
Photo: Instagram @madihaimam

Imam also tagged designer Zara Shahjahan and others for helping making her day special.

Imam made her television debut with ‘Ishq Mein Teray’ (2013) across Mehwish Hayat and Azfar Rehman, where she played the role of Laiba.

She later came to be known for her leading roles in ‘Heer’ (2015), ‘Dhaani’ (2016), ‘Saanp Seerhi’ (2017), ‘Zoya Swaleha’ (2017) and ‘Zakham’ (2017).

Imam also appeared in a Bollywood movie ‘Dear Maya’ in 2017 with Manisha Koirala.

In 2018, she appeared in Faiza Iftikhar’s ‘Baba Jani’ and is currently starring in ‘Chauraha.’

