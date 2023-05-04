AVN 64.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.34%)
BAFL 30.33 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (1.27%)
BOP 3.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.77%)
CNERGY 3.53 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.57%)
DFML 11.39 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.7%)
DGKC 49.11 Increased By ▲ 1.17 (2.44%)
EPCL 45.35 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.02%)
FCCL 12.39 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.73%)
FFL 6.78 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (2.73%)
FLYNG 6.20 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.81%)
GGL 11.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.62%)
HUBC 71.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-0.68%)
HUMNL 5.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.24%)
KAPCO 23.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.38%)
KEL 1.97 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.51%)
LOTCHEM 25.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.36%)
MLCF 28.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.21%)
NETSOL 77.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.01%)
OGDC 85.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.46%)
PAEL 10.90 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.83%)
PIBTL 3.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.77%)
PPL 64.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-0.44%)
PRL 14.16 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1.65%)
SILK 1.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.64%)
SNGP 41.80 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (0.84%)
TELE 7.80 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.13%)
TPLP 14.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.41%)
TRG 107.30 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.27%)
UNITY 13.15 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.38%)
WTL 1.25 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.81%)
BR100 4,290 Increased By 11 (0.26%)
BR30 14,968 Decreased By -6.8 (-0.05%)
KSE100 42,265 Increased By 177.4 (0.42%)
KSE30 15,389 Increased By 20.3 (0.13%)
Shanghai, Hong Kong stocks rise, led by financial shares; Shenzhen stocks down

Reuters Published 04 May, 2023 10:23am
SHANGHAI: Shanghai and Hong Kong stocks rose on Thursday, led by gains in financials and state-owned enterprise after the May Day holiday, while shared traded in Shenzhen were down.

** China’s blue-chip CSI300 Index edged down 0.1% by the lunch break, while the Shanghai Composite Index gained 0.6%.

** Hong Kong’s benchmark Hang Seng Index was up 1.0%, while the China Enterprises Index added 1.6%.

** Financial stocks along with state-owned enterprise (SOE) themes surged in the session.

** Bank of China Ltd, Bank of Communications Co Ltd, and China Pacific Insurance Group Co Ltd soared 6.0%, 5.2%, and 8.1%, respectively.

** Hang Seng Mainland Banks Index gained 2.9%, with Ping An Insurance Group Co of China Ltd up 6.2%.

** SinoSteel Engineering & Technology Co Ltd and China Science Publishing & Media Ltd rose around 10% each.

** Despite news that China’s tourism rebounded to pre-COVID 19 levels in the May Day holiday as the number of domestic trips rose by more than two-thirds from a year earlier, CSI tourism shares were down 4.5%.

Hong Kong stocks rise at open

** Meanwhile, China’s factory activity unexpectedly dipped in April, a private sector survey showed on Thursday, due to softer domestic demand and suggesting the manufacturing sector is losing momentum amid a bumpy post-COVID recovery.

** “The headline Caixin Manufacturing Purchasing Managers’ Index fell to 49.5 in April from 50.0 in March, suggesting a modest decline in activity in the manufacturing sector on the back of subdued demand,” analysts at Goldman Sachs said.

** Following US Federal Reserve, the Hong Kong Monetary Authority (HKMA) on Thursday raised its base rate charged through the overnight discount window by 25 basis points to 5.50%, its highest since January 2008.

** HKMA also bought HK$4.671 billion ($595.1 million) from the market in New York trading hours to stop the Hong Kong dollar weakening and breaking its peg to the US dollar.

