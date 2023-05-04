10-year audit: PAC again summons SC Registrar

ISLAMABAD: The National Assembly’s Public Accounts Committee (PAC) has summoned the Supreme Court’s Registrar on May 16 once again for holding an audit of the apex court for 10 years (fiscal year 2010-21).

On Wednesday, the PAC met under Chairman Noor Alam Khan, who said that the committee had decided to conduct an audit of the top court from 2010-11 to 2020-21.

Noor further warned of issuance of arrest warrants in case the registrar SC failed to comply with the directives of the committee.

Responding to a question, the chairman said that he would summon the registrar again, if the court orders a stay on the warrants.

Noor also directed the auditor general of Pakistan (AGP) to present a comparative observation report on the salaries and privileges received by the president, prime minister, federal ministers, members of parliament, and judges of the apex court including the chief justice of Pakistan.

The PAC has issued directives on several occasions to look into the SC’s accounts.

In April 2023, the PAC summoned the SC’s registrar for not conducting an audit of the court’s financial records.

Noor observed that the top court was not having its financial records audited for the past 10 years.

In March 2023, the PAC sought a record of the Supreme Court judges’ salary, perks and privileges within a month.

Noor Khan asked why the AGP failed in presenting a report related to SC judges’ salary, perks, and privileges. The report was to be submitted in Wednesday’s meeting, he maintained.

The chairman said people should know what salary, perks and privileges are being enjoyed by the judges of the Supreme Court.

Khan ordered the AGP to complete an audit of the Supreme Court within 30 days and present the report.

Meanwhile, the committee has also sought the record of £190 million from the UK’s National Crime Agency.

