Farmers must be enabled to reap benefits of bumper wheat crop: PM

LAHORE: Emphasising the need for practical steps to ensure extending full benefits of bumper wheat crop to the farmers, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif expressed satisfaction over the bumper wheat produce in the province.

The PM said this while talking to the caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi, who called on him, here Wednesday. Overall law and order situation in Punjab and other matters of mutual interest also came under discussion during the meeting.

The caretaker CM briefed the Prime Minister about the procurement of wheat crop in the province.

He also shared views on some other administrative issues, sources said, adding: “The PM asked for steps for extending relief to the masses.” It may be added that the CM Naqvi went to Saudi Arabia to perform Umrah and returned to Lahore this morning.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023