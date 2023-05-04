AVN 64.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-0.74%)
Sindh LG Dept to collect property tax across province

Recorder Report Published 04 May, 2023 04:26am
KARACHI: Additional Chief Secretary Local Government Sindh, Syed Najam Ahmad Shah has directed the administrators of DMCs to use all resources and powers to collect the property tax and design a monitoring mechanism to make the process of revenue collection transparent and impartial.

Addressing an official meeting held in his office in which Special Secretary Local Government Usman Moazzam was also present, he said that after the formal approval of the Cabinet, the property tax collection function has been transferred to the Sindh Local Government Department under which tax is being collected from all the commercial and residential properties across the province.

Najam Ahmad Shah said that automated challans should be issued regularly to all those whose property details are updated in the computerized system and tax challans should be issued to correct addresses through the Postal and Courier Services.

Engineer Syed Najam Ahmad Shah instructed that the collected revenue i.e. property tax would be spent on the development of the institutions and public welfare projects and no leniency should be given to the elements who wants to challenge the writ of the Sindh government.

Additional Chief Secretary Sindh issued strict orders to keep the mechanism of property tax collection free from favouritism and to ensure immediate redressal of complaints of any sort.

Engineer Syed Najam Ahmad Shah further said that the task of property tax collection should be considered as a top priority and the names and property details of the big defaulters should be published in the leading newspapers.

