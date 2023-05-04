KARACHI: National Clearing Company declares daily settlement information for local & foreign investors on Wednesday (May 03, 2023).
NATIONAL CLEARING COMPANY OF PAKISTAN LIMITED (NCCPL)
DAILY SETTLEMENT INFORMATION
Traded Volume Settlement Traded Settlement
Volume Value Value
340,481,594 207,994,621 11,760,836,062 7,169,440,551
PORTFOLIO INVESTMENT - LOCAL & FOREIGN INVESTORS
Particulars Gross Gross Net Buy
Buy (Sell) /(Sell)
Rs Rs Rs
Foreign Investor
(Individual & Corporate) 1,925,128,811 (952,412,535) 972,716,275
Local Individuals 7,008,073,251 (7,129,624,032) (121,550,781)
Local Corporates 4,448,692,763 (5,299,858,257) (851,165,494)
