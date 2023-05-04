Markets
BOARD MEETINGS
KARACHI: Board Meetings of Companies listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange.
NAME OF COMPANY DATE TIME
Shell Pakistan Limited 04-05-2023 12:30
Waves Corporation Ltd 04-05-2023 12:30
Waves Home Appliances Limited 04-05-2023 11:30
Oilboy Energy Limited 04-05-2023 10:00
Habib Insurance C ompany
Limited 05-05-2023 11:30
Pakistan International
Airlines Corp 05-05-2023 12:00
Allawasaya Tex. Mills Ltd. 06-05-2023 12:30
Habib Rice Product Limited 08-05-2023 11:00
