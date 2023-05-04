Markets
LIBOR interbank offered rates
LONDON: London Interbank Offered Rates (LIBOR) on Wednesday (May 03, 2023).
=========================================================
52-Week
=========================================================
Latest Wk Ago High Low
=========================================================
Libor Overnight 4.81486 4.80071 4.81629 0.33029
Libor 1 Month 5.09386 5.01771 5.09386 0.83171
Libor 3 Month 5.33629 5.29157 5.33629 1.36329
Libor 6 Month 5.43286 5.40586 5.49986 1.93200
Libor 1 Year 5.43529 5.37300 5.88071 2.58829
=========================================================
Sources: FactSet, ICE Benchmark Administration
