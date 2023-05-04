AVN 64.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-0.74%)
LIBOR interbank offered rates

LONDON: London Interbank Offered Rates (LIBOR) on Wednesday (May 03, 2023)....
Published 04 May, 2023 04:26am
LONDON: London Interbank Offered Rates (LIBOR) on Wednesday (May 03, 2023).

=========================================================
                                  52-Week
=========================================================
                     Latest    Wk Ago     High        Low
=========================================================
Libor Overnight     4.81486   4.80071   4.81629   0.33029
Libor 1 Month       5.09386   5.01771   5.09386   0.83171
Libor 3 Month       5.33629   5.29157   5.33629   1.36329
Libor 6 Month       5.43286   5.40586   5.49986   1.93200
Libor 1 Year        5.43529   5.37300   5.88071   2.58829
=========================================================

Sources: FactSet, ICE Benchmark Administration

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

