WASHINGTON: The International Monetary Fund (IMF), treasuries' department's currency values in terms of Special Drawing Rights (SDR).

====================================================================================== May 03, 2023 ====================================================================================== Currency units per SDR SDR per Currency unit ====================================================================================== Currency 02-May-23 01-May-23 28-Apr-23 27-Apr-23 ====================================================================================== Chinese yuan 0.107232 0.106882 Euro 0.815459 0.815214 0.81726 Japanese yen 0.00540789 0.00542848 0.00553813 0.00553705 U.K. pound 0.927497 0.925273 0.923063 U.S. dollar 0.743693 0.742019 0.742386 0.740138 Algerian dinar 0.00548908 0.0054835 0.0054743 Australian dollar 0.498646 0.492626 0.490717 0.490489 Botswana pula 0.0562232 0.0561986 0.0561025 Brazilian real 0.147766 0.148474 0.147603 Brunei dollar 0.556531 0.556511 0.554203 Canadian dollar 0.54611 0.547777 0.546757 0.543739 Chilean peso 0.000925797 0.000926119 0.000919186 Czech koruna 0.034555 0.0346731 0.0347695 Danish krone 0.109402 0.109369 0.109644 Indian rupee 0.00909577 0.00907752 0.00906448 Israeli New Shekel 0.20544 0.205034 0.203896 0.203558 Korean won 0.000555368 0.000554061 0.000553457 Kuwaiti dinar 2.4268 2.42252 2.42649 2.41915 Malaysian ringgit 0.16651 0.166025 Mauritian rupee 0.0164352 0.0164724 0.0164316 Mexican peso 0.0412418 0.0412494 0.0409543 New Zealand dollar 0.459602 0.458197 0.457013 0.453816 Norwegian krone 0.0693297 0.0691389 0.0697677 Omani rial 1.93418 1.92983 1.93078 1.92494 Peruvian sol 0.200673 0.20005 0.198375 Philippine peso 0.0133183 0.0133099 Polish zloty 0.177819 0.177804 0.17817 Qatari riyal 0.204311 0.203851 0.203952 Russian ruble 0.00930071 0.00922112 0.00907476 Saudi Arabian riyal 0.198318 0.197872 0.19797 0.19737 Singapore dollar 0.556531 0.556511 0.554203 South African rand 0.0403541 0.0402807 Swedish krona 0.072305 0.0721569 0.0717181 Swiss franc 0.827475 0.828926 0.8291 Thai baht 0.0217499 0.0217498 0.0217024 Trinidadian dollar 0.109886 0.110295 0.109459 U.A.E. dirham 0.202047 0.202147 0.201535 Uruguayan peso 0.0190617 0.019142 0.0191666 ======================================================================================

NOTES

(1) The value of the U.S. dollar in terms of the SDR is the recip rocal of the sum of the dollar values, based on market exchange rates, of specified quant ities of the first four currencies shown. See SDR Valuation.

The value in terms of the SDR of each of the other currencies shown above is derived from that currency's representative exchange rate against the U.S. dollar as reported by the issuing central bank and the SDR value of the U.S. dollar, except for the Iranian rial and the Libyan dinar, the values of which are officially expressed directly in terms of domestic currency units per SDR. All figures are rounded to six significant digits. See Representative Exchange Rates for Selected Currencies.

(2) The value in terms of each national currency of the SDR is the reciprocal of the value in terms of the SDR of each national currency, rounded to six significant digits.

