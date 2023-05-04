WASHINGTON: The International Monetary Fund (IMF), treasuries' department's currency values in terms of Special Drawing Rights (SDR).
======================================================================================
May 03, 2023
======================================================================================
Currency units per SDR SDR per Currency unit
======================================================================================
Currency 02-May-23 01-May-23 28-Apr-23 27-Apr-23
======================================================================================
Chinese yuan 0.107232 0.106882
Euro 0.815459 0.815214 0.81726
Japanese yen 0.00540789 0.00542848 0.00553813 0.00553705
U.K. pound 0.927497 0.925273 0.923063
U.S. dollar 0.743693 0.742019 0.742386 0.740138
Algerian dinar 0.00548908 0.0054835 0.0054743
Australian dollar 0.498646 0.492626 0.490717 0.490489
Botswana pula 0.0562232 0.0561986 0.0561025
Brazilian real 0.147766 0.148474 0.147603
Brunei dollar 0.556531 0.556511 0.554203
Canadian dollar 0.54611 0.547777 0.546757 0.543739
Chilean peso 0.000925797 0.000926119 0.000919186
Czech koruna 0.034555 0.0346731 0.0347695
Danish krone 0.109402 0.109369 0.109644
Indian rupee 0.00909577 0.00907752 0.00906448
Israeli New Shekel 0.20544 0.205034 0.203896 0.203558
Korean won 0.000555368 0.000554061 0.000553457
Kuwaiti dinar 2.4268 2.42252 2.42649 2.41915
Malaysian ringgit 0.16651 0.166025
Mauritian rupee 0.0164352 0.0164724 0.0164316
Mexican peso 0.0412418 0.0412494 0.0409543
New Zealand dollar 0.459602 0.458197 0.457013 0.453816
Norwegian krone 0.0693297 0.0691389 0.0697677
Omani rial 1.93418 1.92983 1.93078 1.92494
Peruvian sol 0.200673 0.20005 0.198375
Philippine peso 0.0133183 0.0133099
Polish zloty 0.177819 0.177804 0.17817
Qatari riyal 0.204311 0.203851 0.203952
Russian ruble 0.00930071 0.00922112 0.00907476
Saudi Arabian riyal 0.198318 0.197872 0.19797 0.19737
Singapore dollar 0.556531 0.556511 0.554203
South African rand 0.0403541 0.0402807
Swedish krona 0.072305 0.0721569 0.0717181
Swiss franc 0.827475 0.828926 0.8291
Thai baht 0.0217499 0.0217498 0.0217024
Trinidadian dollar 0.109886 0.110295 0.109459
U.A.E. dirham 0.202047 0.202147 0.201535
Uruguayan peso 0.0190617 0.019142 0.0191666
======================================================================================
NOTES
(1) The value of the U.S. dollar in terms of the SDR is the recip rocal of the sum of the dollar values, based on market exchange rates, of specified quant ities of the first four currencies shown. See SDR Valuation.
The value in terms of the SDR of each of the other currencies shown above is derived from that currency's representative exchange rate against the U.S. dollar as reported by the issuing central bank and the SDR value of the U.S. dollar, except for the Iranian rial and the Libyan dinar, the values of which are officially expressed directly in terms of domestic currency units per SDR. All figures are rounded to six significant digits. See Representative Exchange Rates for Selected Currencies.
(2) The value in terms of each national currency of the SDR is the reciprocal of the value in terms of the SDR of each national currency, rounded to six significant digits.
