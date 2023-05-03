AVN 64.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-0.74%)
Rupee inches marginally higher, settles at 283.88 against US dollar

  • Currency appreciates 0.01% in inter-bank market
Recorder Report Published May 3, 2023 Updated May 3, 2023 04:27pm
The Pakistani rupee remained largely unchanged against the US dollar, settling with a marginal gain of 0.01% during the trading session on Wednesday.

According to the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP), the local currency closed at 283.88, an increase of Re0.04.

The rupee had registered a marginal decline against the US dollar on Tuesday, settling at 283.92 in the inter-bank market.

In a key development, the Consumer Price Index (CPI)-based inflation clocked in at a record high of 36.4% on a year-on-year basis in April 2023 compared to an increase of 35.4% in the previous month and 13.4% in April 2022, showed data released by the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) on Tuesday.

Moreover, Pakistan’s trade deficit narrowed by 39.62% to $23.713 billion during the first 10 months (July-April) of the current fiscal year 2022-23 as compared to $39.272 billion during the same period of last year, the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) said.

Globally, the US dollar was subdued on Wednesday, weighed by bearish US labour market data as investors fretted over the US debt ceiling and banking sector risks, while waiting for the Federal Reserve’s policy decision later in the day.

US job openings fell for a third straight month in March and layoffs increased to the highest in more than two years, data showed on Tuesday, offering some hope that softening in the labour market could aid the Fed’s fight against inflation.

The dollar index, which measures the US currency against six rivals, eased 0.029% to 101.820 after sliding 0.245% on Tuesday.

Oil prices, a key indicator of currency parity, extended losses on Wednesday after plunging 5% in the previous session, as investors fretted about the health of the US economy ahead of an expected Federal Reserve interest rate hike later in the day.

Nadeem May 03, 2023 11:48am
@Javed, second option is to give projects like Gawadar to China on 100 years lease and adjust all outstanding loans of chinese govt and let them run those projects professionally
Nadeem May 03, 2023 11:51am
Second option is to give projects like Gawadar+Pakistan Steel to Chinese Govt on 100 years lease against 100% adjustment of China Loans given to Pakistan and let the Chinese Govt run those projects successfully This way Pakistan will come out of debt and sick projects will be run successfully
Tulukan Mairandi May 03, 2023 01:57pm
Real value is PKR 550 per USD. Lift import curbs and see.
