Two rescued after earthquake hits China’s Yunnan

SHANGHAI: Two people have been rescued from rubble after a 5.2-magnitude earthquake jolted the city of Baoshan in southwestern China near midnight on Tuesday, Beijing News reported.

No casualties were reported but residents near the epicentre in Yunnan province had been evacuated from their homes, the newspaper reported on Wednesday.

Railway traffic in the area had resumed after suspension by the operator for safety checks following the earthquake.