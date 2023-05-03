AVN 65.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.23%)
BAFL 29.66 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.2%)
BOP 3.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.03%)
CNERGY 3.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.39%)
DFML 11.45 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.44%)
DGKC 46.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-0.76%)
EPCL 45.49 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.09%)
FCCL 12.25 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.66%)
FFL 6.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.45%)
FLYNG 6.00 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.17%)
GGL 11.29 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.8%)
HUBC 71.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.21%)
HUMNL 5.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.71%)
KAPCO 23.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.12%)
KEL 1.96 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.03%)
LOTCHEM 25.44 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.67%)
MLCF 28.55 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.46%)
NETSOL 78.51 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (0.59%)
OGDC 85.80 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (0.76%)
PAEL 10.87 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.59%)
PIBTL 3.94 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.25%)
PPL 65.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.15%)
PRL 14.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.28%)
SILK 1.23 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.82%)
SNGP 40.65 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (0.99%)
TELE 7.85 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.13%)
TPLP 14.62 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.88%)
TRG 107.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.11%)
UNITY 13.22 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.92%)
WTL 1.19 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.59%)
BR100 4,280 Increased By 65.7 (1.56%)
BR30 14,958 Increased By 36.1 (0.24%)
KSE100 42,124 Increased By 196.3 (0.47%)
KSE30 15,411 Increased By 79.7 (0.52%)
Sports

Smith amused by fuss over his England county stint ahead of Ashes

Reuters Published 03 May, 2023 10:21am
Australia batsman Steve Smith has laughed off criticism in England about his county cricket warm-up for the Ashes after some fans and media took exception to his Sussex signing.

Australian cricketers have long warmed up for Ashes tours in England in the County Championship but some local pundits fear Smith’s stint at Sussex will only give the visitors a helping hand as they seek to retain the urn.

Asked if he was amused by the reaction, Smith told Cricket Australia’s website: “A little bit.

I’ve played a lot of cricket in England, it’s not like it’s foreign territory for me.“ Smith dominated the last England tour like no other, amassing 774 runs in his four tests in the 2019 series to ensure Australia kept the urn.

Starc haul and Marsh blitz help Australia hammer India

Australia won the last Ashes 4-0 on home soil, though England paceman Stuart Broad has said that the series was “void” due to the COVID-19 restrictions that were in place at the time, drawing an incredulous reaction in Smith’s home nation.

“We were all there and playing so it was a little bit odd, you know?” Smith told reporters at a Sussex press conference.

“He’s a nice guy and loves throwing out some good banter, so it’s all part of it.” The 2019 Ashes ended in a 2-2 draw, tempering Australia’s celebrations after they retained the urn.

They have dominated at home but not won an Ashes series in England since claiming the 2001 edition 4-1. “We haven’t been able to do it but we got close last time and were unable to get over the line,” said Smith.

“It’s certainly something that would be high up on my bucket list and everyone else in the team as well.”

Steve Smith Ashes series Australian cricketers

