AVN 65.16 Decreased By ▼ -1.15 (-1.73%)
BAFL 29.63 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (1.79%)
BOP 3.90 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.83%)
CNERGY 3.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.92%)
DFML 11.43 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.06%)
DGKC 46.88 Increased By ▲ 1.88 (4.18%)
EPCL 45.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.13%)
FCCL 12.20 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.16%)
FFL 6.74 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (6.31%)
FLYNG 5.96 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (2.41%)
GGL 11.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.27%)
HUBC 72.02 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.31%)
HUMNL 5.58 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.45%)
KAPCO 24.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.66%)
KEL 1.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.03%)
LOTCHEM 25.29 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (2.64%)
MLCF 28.41 Increased By ▲ 0.84 (3.05%)
NETSOL 78.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-0.89%)
OGDC 85.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.81 (-0.94%)
PAEL 10.70 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.71%)
PIBTL 3.91 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.26%)
PPL 65.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.99 (-1.49%)
PRL 14.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-2.99%)
SILK 1.21 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (9.01%)
SNGP 40.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-1.59%)
TELE 7.83 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.38%)
TPLP 14.35 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (1.85%)
TRG 108.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.91 (-0.83%)
UNITY 13.14 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.77%)
WTL 1.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.85%)
BR100 4,214 Decreased By -2.4 (-0.06%)
BR30 14,922 Decreased By -106.6 (-0.71%)
KSE100 41,928 Increased By 346.8 (0.83%)
KSE30 15,331 Decreased By -44.9 (-0.29%)
Brecorder Logo
May 03, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print

SC seeks record of five NA sessions

Terence J Sigamony Published 03 May, 2023 06:35am
Follow us

ISLAMABAD: The Registrar’s Office Supreme Court has written a letter to the National Assembly Speaker, Raja Pervaiz Ashraf, to provide the record of the House sessions dated April 6, 10, 17, 26, and 27, sources said.

The sources further said that the registrar’s office has sought the record of the five sessions of the National Assembly in writing. It also sought the record of the meeting of the Standing Committee on Finance.

Speaker Ashraf on April 26 wrote a letter to Chief Justice Umar Ata Bandial stating; “The SC must, as far as possible, avoid getting involved in [the] political thicket. It is best to leave resolution of political matters by the parliament and the political parties.”

SC decisions: Speaker NA conveys MNAs’ concerns to CJP

Ashraf on behalf of the National Assembly urged the chief justice and the judges of the Supreme Court, individually and collectively, to exercise restraint and respect the legislative domain of the Parliament.

The NA speaker further wrote that the bench had ignored the fact that the NA had passed a resolution against the SC’s decision to quash the ECP’s decision to delay polls in Punjab till October and had rejected the Charged Sums for General Elections (Provincial Assemblies of the Punjab and KP) Bill, while the NA standing committee had directed the Finance Division to seek the assembly’s prior approval.

He added that the bench “appeared to be in a hurry” and had, therefore, given “unusual directions” to the government to authorise the expenditure of Rs21bn from the Federal Consolidated Fund (FCF) “and then present it as fait accompli to the NA”.

A three-judge bench on April 4 passed an order, which stated that the federal government shall forthwith and in any case by 10.04.2023 release and provide to the Commission funds i.e. Rs21 billion for the general elections to the Punjab and Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa assemblies.

When the government did not release Rs21 billion, the bench on 14 and 19 had directed the State Bank of Pakistan and the Finance Division to allocate/ release Rs21 billion to the Election Commission of Pakistan for holding elections in the Punjab.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

National Assembly Supreme Court elections SC parliament Political Parties Raja Pervaiz Ashraf CJP Umar Ata Bandial SC Registrar Office NA sessions

Comments

1000 characters

SC seeks record of five NA sessions

Chinese FM to arrive on 5th

Human Capital Index: Pakistan’s value lower than South Asia’s average: World Bank

Terms for test Russian oil cargo under discussion

Govt-PTI talks end in stalemate

Flour millers give strike call

Punjab polls: ECP for ensuring uninterrupted power supply on 14th

Energy, water, climate change: ‘Spy agency’ wants to join talks with US

KE quizzed by Nepra for its cost-reflective tariff demand

UBL proposal: BoD asks Silkbank to pursue potential merger

Read more stories