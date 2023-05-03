AVN 65.16 Decreased By ▼ -1.15 (-1.73%)
Energy, water, climate change: ‘Spy agency’ wants to join talks with US

Mushtaq Ghumman Published 03 May, 2023 06:35am
ISLAMABAD: The country’s premier Intelligence Agency has urged on Ministry of Climate Change and Power Division to also include it in their teams which are negotiating with USA for energy, water and climate change for implementation through counterpart intelligence agency, well informed sources in Ministry of Climate Change told Business Recorder.

In March 2023, Energy dialogues were held in Islamabad by US Assistant Secretary of State for Energy Geoffrey Pyat (Bureau of Energy Resources) whereas dialogues on climate change and allied issue were held with Assistant Secretary of State Monica Medina (Bureau of Occasions and International Environment and Scientific Affairs (USA with respective Ministries of Pakistan.

Pak-US energy security dialogue on 15th

In view of dialogues between both countries, the Intelligence Agency has submitted the following recommendations: (i) continuous engagement with USA to explore future avenues of cooperation and addressing allied climate change issues on delegation/ expert level at Government level.

Furthermore, Intelligence Agency be included/ invited in dialogues with USA for energy, water and climate change for implementation through counterpart Intelligence Agency; (ii) Ministries to prepare and pursue more viable and enhanced energy and climate projects before next round of talks with USA; (iii) Climate Change projects of SMOG filter/ removal towers projects in three cities, i.e., Karachi, Lahore and Peshawar as a pilot project; (iv) Ministry of Climate Change and Ministry of Energy (Power Division) to pursue wind and ocean wave green energy projects with USA government and; (v) Pakistan should prepare well to present their case in the forthcoming COP-28 to be held in UAE in November 2023 to enhance its share in Global Climate Fund.

