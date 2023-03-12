Pak-US energy security dialogue on 15th

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan and the United States will hold Energy Security Dialogue on 15 March 2023 in Islamabad. The US Department of State’s Bureau of Energy Resources Assistant Secretary, GeofferyPyatt, will lead the US delegation.

Secretary Power and Secretary Petroleum will lead from the Pakistan side. According to Foreign Office spokesperson Mumtaz Zahra Baloch, discussions will be held on energy priorities, advancing the renewable energy transition, and economic and commercial opportunities in the energy sector.

She further stated that the Climate and Environment Working Group meeting is scheduled for 16 March 2023. The US Department of State’s Oceans and International Environment and Scientific Affairs (OEC) Monica Medina Assistant Secretary will lead the US delegation.

She added that the two sides will discuss Pakistan’s climate priorities and energy transition, water management, climate smart agriculture, biodiversity and protected national areas, air quality, and solid waste management.

This will be the second round for the Energy Security Dialogue and the Climate and Environment Working Group. The first rounds were held virtually in September 2021.

