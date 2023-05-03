‘Dubious’ appointment Senate body seeks report on action against two NTDC DMDs

ISLAMABAD: Chairman Senate Standing Committee on Power, Senator Saif Ullah Abro has sought comprehensive report from Power Division about action against two Deputy Managing Directors (DMDs) of National Transmission and Despatch Company (NTDC).

On April 27, 2023, Standing Committee on Power in its meeting had urged Power Division to remove two Deputy Managing Directors of NTDC, Zain Banatwala and Manzoor Ahmed immediately terming their appointments “dubious”.

Additional secretary, Power Division, Arshad Majeed informed the committee that inquiry against Zain Banatwala has already been completed and sent to NTDC Board for further action, adding that secretary Power Division, Rashid Mehmood Langrial has given two-week deadline to NTDC Board to finalise its decision.

Additional secretary Power Division further stated that inquiry against DMD Manzoor Ahmed is also in process.

Chairman Standing Committee raised questions on selection of Zain Banatwala as DMD, saying that his case is open and shut as he was Member of BoD which conducted interviews for the post of DMD.

He further contended that both DMDs are responsible for the mess associated with the doubtful contract of transmission line from Dasu to Mansehra, adding that action against them is a must.

The sources said, Kamal Ahmed Feroz, acting Secretary Committee, in a letter to Secretary Power has conveyed that Chairman Standing Committee has desired that the Inquiry Report into the matter of illegal appointments if DMD (System Operations) and DMD (AD&M) posts in NTDC along-with the letter written by Power Division regarding their removal to the NTDC BoD as a consequence of Inquiry Report as informed by the Power Division in the meeting.

