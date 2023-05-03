AVN 65.16 Decreased By ▼ -1.15 (-1.73%)
PPP will continue to support freedom of press: Zardari

Recorder Report Published 03 May, 2023 06:35am
ISLAMABAD: Former president of Pakistan and President Pakistan People’s Party Parliamentarians (PPP-P), Asif Ali Zardari said that the PPP will continue to support the freedom of press.

In his message on the World Press Freedom Day, Zardari said that Quaid-e-Awam Zulfikar Ali Bhutto was a supporter of freedom of expression. He taught the common people how to voice their views by giving them political consciousness.

He said that Benazir Bhutto freed the print media from the paper quota because in the past, governments used the paper quota as a weapon to restrict the freedom of the press.

The former president paid tribute to the heroes of press freedom who were flogged and imprisoned during the martial law era.

Zardari said that today, the means of spreading information continue to progress through technological advancements. He said that the 1973 Constitution protects the freedom of expression.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

