Pakistan
The Weather
KARACHI: The weather report on Tuesday (May 02, 2023) and the forecast for Wednesday (May 03, 2023)...
KARACHI: The weather report on Tuesday (May 02, 2023) and the forecast for Wednesday (May 03, 2023)
==================================================================
CITIES TODAY TOMORROW
==================================================================
Hyderabad 38-26 (ºC) 01-00 (%) 39-26 (ºC) 01-00 (%)
Karachi 34-25 (ºC) 25-00 (%) 34-26 (ºC) 01-00 (%)
Lahore 29-20 (°C) 40-00 (%) 33-19 (°C) 01-00 (%)
Larkana 38-26 (ºC) 02-00 (%) 39-25 (ºC) 04-00 (%)
Mirpurkhas 38-25 (ºC) 01-00 (%) 40-26 (ºC) 01-00 (%)
Muzaffarabad 25-14 (°C) 59-00 (%) 24-13 (°C) 40-00 (%)
Peshawar 29-19 (ºC) 40-00 (%) 28-20 (ºC) 41-00 (%)
Quetta 28-13 (ºC) 01-00 (%) 27-13 (ºC) 42-00 (%)
Rawalpindi 27-18 (°C) 40-00 (%) 29-17 (°C) 03-00 (%)
Sukkur 37-27 (ºC) 02-00 (%) 38-25 (ºC) 03-00 (%)
==================================================================
KARACHI
------------------------------------------------------------------
Sunset: 07:03 pm (Today)
Sunrise: 05:53 am (Tomorrow)
==================================================================
