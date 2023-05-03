AVN 65.16 Decreased By ▼ -1.15 (-1.73%)
May 03, 2023
The Weather

KARACHI: The weather report on Tuesday (May 02, 2023) and the forecast for Wednesday (May 03, 2023)...
Recorder Report Published 03 May, 2023 06:35am
KARACHI: The weather report on Tuesday (May 02, 2023) and the forecast for Wednesday (May 03, 2023) 

==================================================================
CITIES                     TODAY                          TOMORROW
==================================================================
Hyderabad         38-26 (ºC) 01-00 (%)        39-26 (ºC) 01-00 (%)
Karachi           34-25 (ºC) 25-00 (%)        34-26 (ºC) 01-00 (%)
Lahore            29-20 (°C) 40-00 (%)        33-19 (°C) 01-00 (%)
Larkana           38-26 (ºC) 02-00 (%)        39-25 (ºC) 04-00 (%)
Mirpurkhas        38-25 (ºC) 01-00 (%)        40-26 (ºC) 01-00 (%)
Muzaffarabad      25-14 (°C) 59-00 (%)        24-13 (°C) 40-00 (%)
Peshawar          29-19 (ºC) 40-00 (%)        28-20 (ºC) 41-00 (%)
Quetta            28-13 (ºC) 01-00 (%)        27-13 (ºC) 42-00 (%)
Rawalpindi        27-18 (°C) 40-00 (%)        29-17 (°C) 03-00 (%)
Sukkur            37-27 (ºC) 02-00 (%)        38-25 (ºC) 03-00 (%)
==================================================================
KARACHI
------------------------------------------------------------------
Sunset:                       07:03 pm                     (Today)
Sunrise:                      05:53 am                  (Tomorrow)
==================================================================

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

weather weather report weather today weather alert

The Weather

