LIBOR interbank offered rates

LONDON: London Interbank Offered Rates (LIBOR) on Tuesday (May 02, 2023).
=========================================================
52-Week
=========================================================
Latest Wk Ago High Low
=========================================================
Libor Overnight 4.81100 4.80671 4.81629 0.33000
Libor 1 Month 5.06214 5.01614 5.06214 0.80329
Libor 3 Month 5.30243 5.26814 5.30243 1.33486
Libor 6 Month 5.40700 5.43400 5.49986 1.91071
Libor 1 Year 5.36629 5.42771 5.88071 2.58829
=========================================================
Sources: FactSet, ICE Benchmark Administration
Copyright Business Recorder, 2023
