May 03, 2023
Currency values in terms of Special Drawing Rights

Recorder Report Published 03 May, 2023 06:35am
WASHINGTON: The International Monetary Fund (IMF), treasuries' department's currency values in terms of Special Drawing Rights (SDR).

======================================================================================
May 02, 2023
======================================================================================
                                Currency units per SDR           SDR per Currency unit
======================================================================================
Currency                        01-May-23      28-Apr-23      27-Apr-23      26-Apr-23
======================================================================================
Chinese yuan                                    0.107232       0.106882        0.10694
Euro                                            0.815214        0.81726       0.816924
Japanese yen                     0.005428       0.005538       0.005537       0.005533
U.K. pound                                      0.925273       0.923063       0.924006
U.S. dollar                      0.742019       0.742386       0.740138       0.740034
Algerian dinar                                  0.005484       0.005474       0.005469
Australian dollar                0.492626       0.490717       0.490489       0.489088
Botswana pula                                   0.056199       0.056103       0.056021
Brazilian real                                  0.148474       0.147603       0.146313
Brunei dollar                                   0.556511       0.554203       0.553172
Canadian dollar                  0.547777       0.546757       0.543739       0.543144
Chilean peso                                    0.000926       0.000919       0.000909
Czech koruna                                    0.034673        0.03477       0.034765
Danish krone                                    0.109369       0.109644       0.109604
Indian rupee                                    0.009078       0.009064       0.009034
Israeli New Shekel               0.205034       0.203896       0.203558
Korean won                                      0.000554       0.000553       0.000555
Kuwaiti dinar                     2.42252        2.42649        2.41915        2.41723
Malaysian ringgit                                0.16651       0.166025        0.16589
Mauritian rupee                                 0.016472       0.016432       0.016386
Mexican peso                                    0.041249       0.040954       0.040879
New Zealand dollar               0.458197       0.457013       0.453816       0.454973
Norwegian krone                                 0.069139       0.069768       0.069692
Omani rial                        1.92983        1.93078        1.92494        1.92467
Peruvian sol                                     0.20005       0.198375       0.197764
Philippine peso                                 0.013318        0.01331       0.013318
Polish zloty                                    0.177804        0.17817       0.178077
Qatari riyal                     0.203851       0.203952
Russian ruble                                   0.009221       0.009075       0.009066
Saudi Arabian riyal              0.197872        0.19797        0.19737       0.197342
Singapore dollar                                0.556511       0.554203       0.553172
South African rand               0.040281                                      0.04048
Swedish krona                                   0.072157       0.071718       0.071924
Swiss franc                                     0.828926         0.8291       0.832575
Thai baht                                        0.02175       0.021702       0.021592
Trinidadian dollar               0.109886       0.110295       0.109459        0.10929
U.A.E. dirham                    0.202047       0.202147       0.201535       0.201507
Uruguayan peso                                  0.019142       0.019167        0.01912
======================================================================================

NOTES

(1) The value of the U.S. dollar in terms of the SDR is the recip rocal of the sum of the dollar values, based on market exchange rates, of specified quant ities of the first four currencies shown. See SDR Valuation.

The value in terms of the SDR of each of the other currencies shown above is derived from that currency's representative exchange rate against the U.S. dollar as reported by the issuing central bank and the SDR value of the U.S. dollar, except for the Iranian rial and the Libyan dinar, the values of which are officially expressed directly in terms of domestic currency units per SDR. All figures are rounded to six significant digits. See Representative Exchange Rates for Selected Currencies.

(2) The value in terms of each national currency of the SDR is the reciprocal of the value in terms of the SDR of each national currency, rounded to six significant digits.

