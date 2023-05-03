WASHINGTON: The International Monetary Fund (IMF), treasuries' department's currency values in terms of Special Drawing Rights (SDR).

====================================================================================== May 02, 2023 ====================================================================================== Currency units per SDR SDR per Currency unit ====================================================================================== Currency 01-May-23 28-Apr-23 27-Apr-23 26-Apr-23 ====================================================================================== Chinese yuan 0.107232 0.106882 0.10694 Euro 0.815214 0.81726 0.816924 Japanese yen 0.005428 0.005538 0.005537 0.005533 U.K. pound 0.925273 0.923063 0.924006 U.S. dollar 0.742019 0.742386 0.740138 0.740034 Algerian dinar 0.005484 0.005474 0.005469 Australian dollar 0.492626 0.490717 0.490489 0.489088 Botswana pula 0.056199 0.056103 0.056021 Brazilian real 0.148474 0.147603 0.146313 Brunei dollar 0.556511 0.554203 0.553172 Canadian dollar 0.547777 0.546757 0.543739 0.543144 Chilean peso 0.000926 0.000919 0.000909 Czech koruna 0.034673 0.03477 0.034765 Danish krone 0.109369 0.109644 0.109604 Indian rupee 0.009078 0.009064 0.009034 Israeli New Shekel 0.205034 0.203896 0.203558 Korean won 0.000554 0.000553 0.000555 Kuwaiti dinar 2.42252 2.42649 2.41915 2.41723 Malaysian ringgit 0.16651 0.166025 0.16589 Mauritian rupee 0.016472 0.016432 0.016386 Mexican peso 0.041249 0.040954 0.040879 New Zealand dollar 0.458197 0.457013 0.453816 0.454973 Norwegian krone 0.069139 0.069768 0.069692 Omani rial 1.92983 1.93078 1.92494 1.92467 Peruvian sol 0.20005 0.198375 0.197764 Philippine peso 0.013318 0.01331 0.013318 Polish zloty 0.177804 0.17817 0.178077 Qatari riyal 0.203851 0.203952 Russian ruble 0.009221 0.009075 0.009066 Saudi Arabian riyal 0.197872 0.19797 0.19737 0.197342 Singapore dollar 0.556511 0.554203 0.553172 South African rand 0.040281 0.04048 Swedish krona 0.072157 0.071718 0.071924 Swiss franc 0.828926 0.8291 0.832575 Thai baht 0.02175 0.021702 0.021592 Trinidadian dollar 0.109886 0.110295 0.109459 0.10929 U.A.E. dirham 0.202047 0.202147 0.201535 0.201507 Uruguayan peso 0.019142 0.019167 0.01912 ======================================================================================

NOTES

(1) The value of the U.S. dollar in terms of the SDR is the recip rocal of the sum of the dollar values, based on market exchange rates, of specified quant ities of the first four currencies shown. See SDR Valuation.

The value in terms of the SDR of each of the other currencies shown above is derived from that currency's representative exchange rate against the U.S. dollar as reported by the issuing central bank and the SDR value of the U.S. dollar, except for the Iranian rial and the Libyan dinar, the values of which are officially expressed directly in terms of domestic currency units per SDR. All figures are rounded to six significant digits. See Representative Exchange Rates for Selected Currencies.

(2) The value in terms of each national currency of the SDR is the reciprocal of the value in terms of the SDR of each national currency, rounded to six significant digits.

