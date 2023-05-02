AVN 65.16 Decreased By ▼ -1.15 (-1.73%)
BAFL 29.63 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (1.79%)
BOP 3.90 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.83%)
CNERGY 3.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.92%)
DFML 11.43 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.06%)
DGKC 46.88 Increased By ▲ 1.88 (4.18%)
EPCL 45.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.13%)
FCCL 12.20 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.16%)
FFL 6.74 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (6.31%)
FLYNG 5.96 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (2.41%)
GGL 11.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.27%)
HUBC 72.02 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.31%)
HUMNL 5.58 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.45%)
KAPCO 24.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.66%)
KEL 1.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.03%)
LOTCHEM 25.29 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (2.64%)
MLCF 28.41 Increased By ▲ 0.84 (3.05%)
NETSOL 78.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-0.89%)
OGDC 85.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.81 (-0.94%)
PAEL 10.70 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.71%)
PIBTL 3.91 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.26%)
PPL 65.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.99 (-1.49%)
PRL 14.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-2.99%)
SILK 1.21 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (9.01%)
SNGP 40.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-1.59%)
TELE 7.83 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.38%)
TPLP 14.35 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (1.85%)
TRG 108.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.91 (-0.83%)
UNITY 13.14 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.77%)
WTL 1.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.85%)
BR100 4,214 Decreased By -2.4 (-0.06%)
BR30 14,922 Decreased By -106.6 (-0.71%)
KSE100 41,928 Increased By 346.8 (0.83%)
KSE30 15,331 Decreased By -44.9 (-0.29%)
Brecorder Logo
May 02, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

UAE’s Jaber urges donors to deliver on $100bn pledge to developing countries

Reuters Published 02 May, 2023 03:59pm
Follow us

BERLIN: The UAE’s president-designate of the COP28 climate summit urged donors to deliver on a $100 billion pledge promised 14 years ago to developing countries and blamed delays in delivery for hindering climate action.

“Expectations are high. Trust is low,” Sultan al-Jaber told the Petersberg Climate Dialogue in Berlin on Tuesday.

“This is holding up progress and as part of my outreach, I am requesting donor countries to provide a definitive assessment on the delivery of this commitment before COP28,” he said, adding that the real value of the amount had eroded over time.

Representatives of more than 40 countries are coming together in Berlin this week as part of the Petersberg Climate Dialogue in order to discuss further steps towards achieving climate goals enshrined in the 2015 Paris agreement.

The UAE is hosting the global climate conference, COP28, from Nov. 30 to Dec. 10 in Dubai. Jaber, who also heads his country’s state energy giant ADNOC, has argued for a more inclusive approach to climate action that leaves no one behind, including the fossil fuel industry. On Tuesday, he repeated calls for phasing out fossil fuel emissions while focusing on developing zero carbon solutions.

“We know that the energies used today will continue to be part of the global energy mix for the foreseeable future,” he said.

“As such, we will work with the world to decarbonize the current energy system while we build a new one, capable of transitioning even the most heavy-emitting industries.”

COP28 head urges ‘accessible’ global climate finance

Renewables must triple in capacity by 2030 and then double again by 2040, he said. Jaber was a controversial pick to lead the COP28 climate summit because his country is an OPEC member and major oil exporter.

The United Arab Emirates is only the second Arab state to host the conference, after Egypt in 2022. Jaber’s COP28 presidency involves shaping the conference agenda and negotiations between governments.

United Arab Emirates COP28 Sultan al Jaber COP28 climate summit

Comments

1000 characters

UAE’s Jaber urges donors to deliver on $100bn pledge to developing countries

Lahore High Court bars police from arresting Parvez Elahi

Rupee remains relatively stable, settles at 283.92 against US dollar

Silkbank to formally pursue potential merger with UBL

Political parties want to ‘pick and choose’ SC benches: CJP

Taliban authorities warn UN over Afghanistan talks exclusion

Evacuation process ends as Pakistan repatriates over 1,000 citizens from Sudan

Aga Khan’s fund intends to acquire additional shares of HBL worth over Rs3.5bn

ADB president assures continued support to Pakistan for reforms

Reports suggesting OGRA recommended petrol price cut baseless and untrue, says Dar

January-March 2023: Lucky Cement sees massive increase in profit

Read more stories