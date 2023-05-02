Sri Lanka seeks reclassification for cheaper ADB funding

Sri Lanka’s Foreign Minister Ali Sabry met the vice president of the Asian Development Bank on Tuesday seeking a reclassification of the cash-strapped country for greater access to cheaper funding, Sri Lanka’s embassy in South Korea said.
|Stock
|Price
|
Quice Food / May 2
Quice Food Industries Limited(QUICE)
|
5.13
▲ 1.00 (24.21%)
|
Power Cem(Pref) / May 2
Power Cement (Pref)(POWERPS)
|
7.25
▲ 1.00 (16.00%)
|
Dewan Textile / May 2
Dewan Textile Mills Limited(DWTM)
|
2.78
▲ 0.30 (12.10%)
|
Shaheen Ins. / May 2
Shaheen Insurance Company Limited(SHNI)
|
3.37
▲ 0.35 (11.59%)
|
Reliance Ins. / May 2
Reliance Insurance Company Limited(RICL)
|
8
▲ 0.71 (9.74%)
|
Image Pakistan / May 2
Image Pakistan Limited(IMAGE)
|
12.03
▲ 1.00 (9.07%)
|
Waves Home Appliances / May 2
Waves Home Appliances Limited(WHALE)
|
5.80
▲ 0.46 (8.61%)
|
Cres.Star Ins. / May 2
Crescent Star Insurance Limited(CSIL)
|
1.36
▲ 0.10 (7.94%)
|
P.I.A.C.(A) / May 2
Pakistan International Airlines Corp(PIAA)
|
3.70
▲ 0.27 (7.87%)
|
Cherat Pack / May 2
Cherat Packaging Limited(CPPL)
|
106.70
▲ 7.44 (7.50%)
|Stock
|Price
|
PICIC Ins.Ltd. / May 2
PICIC Insurance Limited(PIL)
|
0.56
▼ -0.13 (-18.84%)
|
Trust Mod. / May 2
Trust Modaraba(TRSM)
|
1.60
▼ -0.35 (-17.95%)
|
First Elite Cap.Mod / May 2
First Elite Capital Modaraba(FECM)
|
2.85
▼ -0.59 (-17.15%)
|
Jubilee Spinning / May 2
Jubilee Spinning & Weaving Mills Ltd.(JUBS)
|
2.51
▼ -0.39 (-13.45%)
|
Engro Corp / May 2
Engro Corporation Limited(ENGRO)
|
271.50
▼ -35.83 (-11.66%)
|
KASB Modaraba / May 2
KASB Modaraba(KASBM)
|
1.10
▼ -0.14 (-11.29%)
|
Ghazi Fabrics / May 2
Ghazi Fabrics International Limited(GFIL)
|
4
▼ -0.50 (-11.11%)
|
Sitara Energy / May 2
Sitara Energy Limited(SEL)
|
6
▼ -0.63 (-9.50%)
|
Soneri Bank Ltd / May 2
Soneri Bank Limited(SNBL)
|
9.10
▼ -0.78 (-7.89%)
|
AEL Textile / May 2
AEL Textile Limited(AEL)
|
11.50
▼ -0.95 (-7.63%)
|Stock
|Volume
|
Cnergyico PK / May 2
Cnergyico PK Limited(CNERGY)
|
23,204,894
▼ -0.07
|
Pak Refinery / May 2
Pakistan Refinery Limited(PRL)
|
22,176,207
▼ -0.37
|
Silk Bank Ltd / May 2
Silkbank Limited(SILK)
|
21,774,500
▲ 0.08
|
WorldCall Telecom / May 2
Worldcall Telecom Limited(WTL)
|
18,724,175
▼ -0.01
|
Fauji Foods Ltd / May 2
Fauji Foods Limited(FFL)
|
18,031,025
▲ 0.43
|
Telecard Limited / May 2
Telecard Limited(TELE)
|
10,275,389
▲ 0.09
|
United BankXD / May 2
United Bank Limited(UBL)
|
8,107,915
▲ 5.98
|
OLP Fin. Services / May 2
OLP Financial Services Pakistan Limited(OLPL)
|
7,709,500
▲ 0.96
|
TPL Properties / May 2
TPL Properties Limited(TPLP)
|
7,563,386
▲ 0.37
|
Maple Leaf Cement / May 2
Maple Leaf Cement Factory Limited(MLCF)
|
7,299,962
▲ 0.84
|Currency
|Rate
|
USD PKR Interbank Selling / May 2
|
284.30
|
USD PKR Interbank Buying / May 2
|
284
|
USD to Japanese Yen / May 2
|
137.66
|
USD to Swiss Franc / May 2
|
0.90
|
Pound Sterling to USD / May 2
|
1.25
|
Euro to USD / May 2
|
1.10
|
UK LIBOR % / Apr 28
|
4.80
|Stock
|Volume
|
S&P 500 / May 1
|
4167.87
|
Nasdaq / May 1
|
12212.60
|
Dow Jones / May 1
|
34051.70
|
India Sensex / May 2
|
61369.27
|
Tokyo Nikkei / May 2
|
29187.86
|
Hang Seng / May 2
|
19912.20
|
FTSE 100 / May 2
|
7889.65
|
Germany DAX 30 / May 2
|
15993.19
|
France CAC40 / May 2
|
7496.61
|Item
|Value
|
Karachi Cotton PKR/37.32 KG / Apr 28
|
20235
|
Gold 10 Grams PKR / Apr 28
|
187500
|
Crude Oil USD/Barrel / May 2
|
75.69
|
Gold Spot USD/Ounce / May 2
|
1982.17
|
Cotton US¢/pound / May 2
|
81.35
