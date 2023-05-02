AVN 65.20 Decreased By ▼ -1.11 (-1.67%)
BAFL 29.70 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (2.03%)
BOP 3.92 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (2.35%)
CNERGY 3.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.92%)
DFML 11.50 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.68%)
DGKC 46.80 Increased By ▲ 1.80 (4%)
EPCL 45.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.26%)
FCCL 12.21 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.24%)
FFL 6.73 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (6.15%)
FLYNG 6.02 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (3.44%)
GGL 11.12 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HUBC 72.12 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (0.45%)
HUMNL 5.60 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.82%)
KAPCO 24.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.45%)
KEL 1.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.02%)
LOTCHEM 25.41 Increased By ▲ 0.77 (3.13%)
MLCF 28.52 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (3.45%)
NETSOL 77.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.91 (-1.15%)
OGDC 85.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.76 (-0.88%)
PAEL 10.72 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.9%)
PIBTL 3.93 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.77%)
PPL 65.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-1.28%)
PRL 14.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-2.38%)
SILK 1.20 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (8.11%)
SNGP 40.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.98%)
TELE 7.90 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.28%)
TPLP 14.46 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (2.63%)
TRG 108.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-0.5%)
UNITY 13.15 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.84%)
WTL 1.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.71%)
BR100 4,222 Increased By 4.8 (0.11%)
BR30 14,956 Decreased By -72.4 (-0.48%)
KSE100 41,982 Increased By 400.8 (0.96%)
KSE30 15,355 Decreased By -21.4 (-0.14%)
Brecorder Logo
May 02, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Sri Lanka seeks reclassification for cheaper ADB funding

Reuters Published 02 May, 2023 02:17pm
<p>Photo: REUTERS</p>

Photo: REUTERS
Follow us

Sri Lanka’s Foreign Minister Ali Sabry met the vice president of the Asian Development Bank on Tuesday seeking a reclassification of the cash-strapped country for greater access to cheaper funding, Sri Lanka’s embassy in South Korea said.

Sri Lanka’s economy to shrink by 2% in 2023

Asian Development Bank Sri Lanka Sri Lankan GDP Sri Lanka IMF Sri Lanka’s Foreign Minister Ali Sabry

Comments

1000 characters

Sri Lanka seeks reclassification for cheaper ADB funding

Intra-day update: rupee records marginal gain against US dollar

Silkbank to formally pursue potential merger with UBL

UN says Taliban envoy can meet Pakistan, China ministers next week

IMF raises Asia’s economic forecast on China recovery, warns of risks

Palestinian Khader Adnan dies in Israeli prison

IMF says more vulnerabilities in banking sector may be exposed

PM seeks to jolt DMAs out of complacency

Govt urged to initiate process of appointing new Nepra chairman

FED on tobacco products: Govt may get additional revenue of Rs60bn

KP CM places key demands before PM

Read more stories