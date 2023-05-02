AVN 65.10 Decreased By ▼ -1.21 (-1.82%)
BAFL 29.66 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (1.89%)
BOP 3.91 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (2.09%)
CNERGY 3.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.92%)
DFML 11.50 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.68%)
DGKC 46.69 Increased By ▲ 1.69 (3.76%)
EPCL 45.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.24%)
FCCL 12.25 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.58%)
FFL 6.80 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (7.26%)
FLYNG 6.00 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (3.09%)
GGL 11.16 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.36%)
HUBC 72.15 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (0.49%)
HUMNL 5.60 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.82%)
KAPCO 24.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.5%)
KEL 1.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.02%)
LOTCHEM 25.37 Increased By ▲ 0.73 (2.96%)
MLCF 28.54 Increased By ▲ 0.97 (3.52%)
NETSOL 77.75 Decreased By ▼ -1.10 (-1.4%)
OGDC 85.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-0.87%)
PAEL 10.72 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.9%)
PIBTL 3.92 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.51%)
PPL 65.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-1.2%)
PRL 14.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-2.38%)
SILK 1.20 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (8.11%)
SNGP 40.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-1.05%)
TELE 7.91 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.41%)
TPLP 14.52 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (3.05%)
TRG 108.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-0.68%)
UNITY 13.15 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.84%)
WTL 1.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.85%)
BR100 4,220 Increased By 3 (0.07%)
BR30 14,962 Decreased By -66.5 (-0.44%)
KSE100 41,976 Increased By 394.7 (0.95%)
KSE30 15,353 Decreased By -23.6 (-0.15%)
Brecorder Logo
May 02, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Rizwan unhappy with number five slot in Pakistan order

Reuters Published 02 May, 2023 11:56am
<p>Photo: AFP</p>

Photo: AFP
Follow us

KARACHI: Pakistan’s Mohammad Rizwan said he is not happy with being pushed down the order to number five for the first two One-Day Internationals against New Zealand and the wicketkeeper-batsman wants to move back up a slot.

The 30-year-old has made the number four slot his own since 2019, scoring both his ODI hundreds at that position, but Shan Masood and Abdullah Shafique have been given the place in the opening two games of the five-match series.

While Rizwan has excelled in the finisher’s role at five, helping his team win both games, he said he did not want to stay there. “If you ask me honestly, I am not happy batting at number five (in ODIs), because I want to bat at number four,” he told a news conference on Monday.

“But it is not important that I get what I want. “The captain and coach will do what they like. It is my own wish to bat at number four. But I have not complained to anyone.”

Rawalpindi hosted the first two ODIs but the series now switches to Karachi for the remaining three.

The teams are scheduled to resume the series with game three on Wednesday. New Zealand are without injured captain Kane Williamson and several frontline players taking part in the Indian Premier League.

The tourists also trailed the preceding Twenty20 series 2-0 before fighting back for a 2-2 draw and Rizwan said Pakistan must not get complacent. “We want to forget the past, the good and the bad,” Rizwan said.

Fakhar Zaman hits third successive ton as Pakistan beat New Zealand

“The conditions and requirements in Rawalpindi were different.

“We will assess and adapt and look to win the series. That will be our focus.”

Shan Masood Kane Williamson Mohammad Rizwan Abdullah Shafique New Zealand vs Pakistan ODI

Comments

1000 characters

Rizwan unhappy with number five slot in Pakistan order

Intra-day update: rupee records marginal gain against US dollar

Silkbank to formally pursue potential merger with UBL

UN says Taliban envoy can meet Pakistan, China ministers next week

IMF raises Asia’s economic forecast on China recovery, warns of risks

Palestinian Khader Adnan dies in Israeli prison

IMF says more vulnerabilities in banking sector may be exposed

PM seeks to jolt DMAs out of complacency

Govt urged to initiate process of appointing new Nepra chairman

FED on tobacco products: Govt may get additional revenue of Rs60bn

KP CM places key demands before PM

Read more stories