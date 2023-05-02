Hina Khar representing Pakistan at Doha meeting

ISLAMABAD: Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Hina Rabbani Khar is in Doha for representing Pakistan in the meeting of special envoys on Afghanistan being held from May 1-2 in the Qatari capital under the auspices of the United Nations.

Besides attending the Meeting of Special Envoys on Afghanistan, Foreign Office said that the Minister of State will also hold bilateral meetings with leaders of other participating countries.

Chaired by the United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres, the meeting brings together major international and regional countries to discuss the ongoing situation in Afghanistan with a view towards constructive engagement.

UN chief, envoys in key talks on Afghanistan crisis

The Minister of State for Foreign Affairs will present Pakistan’s perspective vis-à-vis Afghanistan and work on building a consensus regarding the way forward with international and regional partners.

“Pakistan will continue to support all efforts to advance the shared objectives of a peaceful, stable, sovereign, prosperous and connected Afghanistan,” the Foreign Office said in a statement.

