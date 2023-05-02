AVN 65.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.96 (-1.45%)
BAFL 29.60 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (1.68%)
BOP 3.90 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.83%)
CNERGY 3.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-2.47%)
DFML 11.35 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.35%)
DGKC 46.10 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (2.44%)
EPCL 45.65 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.09%)
FCCL 12.17 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.91%)
FFL 6.52 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (2.84%)
FLYNG 6.02 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (3.44%)
GGL 10.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.53%)
HUBC 72.25 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (0.63%)
HUMNL 5.53 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.55%)
KAPCO 24.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.62%)
KEL 1.98 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.51%)
LOTCHEM 24.82 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.73%)
MLCF 28.36 Increased By ▲ 0.79 (2.87%)
NETSOL 77.52 Decreased By ▼ -1.33 (-1.69%)
OGDC 85.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.61 (-0.71%)
PAEL 10.60 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.76%)
PIBTL 3.93 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.77%)
PPL 66.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-0.5%)
PRL 14.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-3.2%)
SILK 1.20 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (8.11%)
SNGP 40.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.27%)
TELE 7.81 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.13%)
TPLP 14.20 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.78%)
TRG 108.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.14%)
UNITY 13.05 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.08%)
WTL 1.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.71%)
BR100 4,212 Decreased By -4.5 (-0.11%)
BR30 14,955 Decreased By -73.2 (-0.49%)
KSE100 41,874 Increased By 293 (0.7%)
KSE30 15,330 Decreased By -46.4 (-0.3%)
Brecorder Logo
May 02, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print

Hina Khar representing Pakistan at Doha meeting

Recorder Report Published May 2, 2023 Updated May 2, 2023 08:46am
Follow us

ISLAMABAD: Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Hina Rabbani Khar is in Doha for representing Pakistan in the meeting of special envoys on Afghanistan being held from May 1-2 in the Qatari capital under the auspices of the United Nations.

Besides attending the Meeting of Special Envoys on Afghanistan, Foreign Office said that the Minister of State will also hold bilateral meetings with leaders of other participating countries.

Chaired by the United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres, the meeting brings together major international and regional countries to discuss the ongoing situation in Afghanistan with a view towards constructive engagement.

UN chief, envoys in key talks on Afghanistan crisis

The Minister of State for Foreign Affairs will present Pakistan’s perspective vis-à-vis Afghanistan and work on building a consensus regarding the way forward with international and regional partners.

“Pakistan will continue to support all efforts to advance the shared objectives of a peaceful, stable, sovereign, prosperous and connected Afghanistan,” the Foreign Office said in a statement.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

Pakistan Antonio Guterres Foreign Office UN Qatar Afghanistan Doha UN Secretary General Hina Rabbani Khar Minister of State for Foreign Affairs

Comments

1000 characters

Hina Khar representing Pakistan at Doha meeting

KP CM places key demands before PM

Punjab polls: IK warns of taking to the streets if SC order violated

Punjab, KP PAs: Plea seeking restoration returned by Registrar

Religious freedom: US panel for blacklisting India

IMF says more vulnerabilities in banking sector may be exposed

Govt urged to initiate process of appointing new Nepra chairman

FED on tobacco products: Govt may get additional revenue of Rs60bn

Elevation to SC: Justice Isa recommends two names

Court decree case: Reliance only on publication of notice not safe: LHC

Read more stories