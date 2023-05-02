AVN 65.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.96 (-1.45%)
Labour Day observed with renewed commitment to protect workers’ rights

APP Published 02 May, 2023 05:59am
Follow us

ISLAMABAD: International Labour Day was observed across the world, including Pakistan on Monday with a renewed pledge to protect the rights of workers.

The government had declared a public holiday, resulting in the closure of all government and non-government organizations, factories, and educational institutions. However, various public and private organizations held events such as conventions, seminars, rallies, walks, and webinars to commemorate the supreme sacrifices of the lives of labourers in Chicago on this day.

To mark the occasion, the government issued a notification for the appointment of eight members of the National Industrial Relations Commission (NIRC) as a gift from Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif to labourers.

The PM reiterated that the government was committed to ensuring the benefits of economic progress translated into prosperity for all sections of the population, particularly the labourers and workers.

Paying tributes to the working class for their contributions to the development of the country, he called upon all the stakeholders to renew their pledges both at the individual and collective levels to ensure the welfare of the working class by investing in their socio-economic and social well-being.

President Dr Arif Alvi said we are celebrating Labour Day with the resolve to reaffirm commitment to the dignity of labour and pay tribute to the valiant and heroic struggle of the workers for their fundamental rights.

Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari emphasized that there would be no compromise on labourers’ rights, as prosperity for labourers meant prosperity for Pakistan.

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz Chief Organizer Maryam Nawaz praised labourers as a real asset to the country, who played a significant role in the uplift of the country, and sincere efforts were being made for their welfare.

