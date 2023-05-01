AVN 66.41 Decreased By ▼ -1.58 (-2.32%)
Sports

Alcaraz relishing Zverev rematch in Madrid

Reuters Published 01 May, 2023 10:36am
Follow us

World number two Carlos Alcaraz said he is looking forward to facing Alexander Zverev at the Madrid Open again, nearly a year after defeating the German in the final of last year’s edition.

Alcaraz eased past Bulgarian Grigor Dimitrov 6-2 7-5 on Sunday to set up a last-16 showdown with Zverev, who demolished Frenchman Hugo Grenier 6-1 6-0.

The pair met twice during last year’s clay swing, with Alcaraz beating Zverev in Madrid to win his second ATP Masters 1000 title before Zverev got his revenge in the French Open quarter-finals a few weeks later.

Alcaraz advances to Rio Open quarter-finals

“I really want to play that match. We played a few times, head-to-head he is up,” Alcaraz said. “I really want to show my great level here in front of my home crowd.

I have great memories from last year in the final but obviously I have to be really focused in that match. “I know that Zverev is a really good player, a really aggressive one with good serves.

I have to show all my skills.“ Alcaraz meets world number 16 Zverev on Tuesday.

The German is 3-1 up in their career head-to-head meetings.

