May 01, 2023
Pakistan

Strategy in place if talks with govt fail: Fawad

Monitoring Desk Published 01 May, 2023 03:28am
KARACHI: PTI leader Fawad Chaudhry said on Sunday that his party wanted negotiations with the government — on the impasse on elections in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa — to be successful but at the same time contended that it had a “strategy” in place if the talks failed.

“PTI wants the success of negotiations [with the government], but it has formulated a strategy in case of failure,” the former minister tweeted.

“It is not possible for the PTI to sit silently if the Constitution is considered as a piece of garbage and the public as insects,” he said, calling on the people to prepare for a “movement”.

“The movement is starting tomorrow with rallies in Lahore, Islamabad, and Peshawar, culminating into a historic long march,” Fawad added.

Talks between the government and the PTI commenced earlier this week on advice of the Supreme Court.

The development was seen as a breakthrough in the weeks-long deadlock on elections between the ruling coalition and the opposition.

