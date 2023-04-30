AVN 66.41 Decreased By ▼ -1.58 (-2.32%)
Dar asks PD, gas cos, PSO to improve their liquidity position

Recorder Report Published 30 Apr, 2023 05:10am
ISLAMABAD: Finance Minister Ishaq Dar Saturday asked the relevant authorities in the Petroleum Division, gas companies and PSO to make necessary efforts to improve their liquidity as early as possible.

Presiding over a meeting on reforms in the energy sector, he emphasized that it is the priority of the government to address the issues of liquidity and performance of the SOEs of the energy sector to enhance economic growth of the country.

The meeting conversed about the ongoing issues in the energy sector, and discussed viable proposals to introduce reforms in the energy sector in order to improve cash-flow, specifically in the gas sector.

SAPM on Finance, Tariq Bajwa, SAPM on Revenue, Tariq Pasha, Secretary Finance, Secretary Petroleum, Auditor General of Pakistan, MD SSGCL, MDs and CEOs of Sui companies, and senior officers from the Finance and Petroleum Division attended the meeting.

An official said the meeting did not discuss the issue of gas sector circular debt and was about balancing the accounts of gas companies for the audit purpose.

