Judicial reforms bill: SC to take up petition on May 2

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court of Pakistan (SCP) on Saturday fixed for hearing a plea against the Supreme Court (Practice and Procedure Bill) 2023 on May 2.

The 8-member bench headed by Chief Justice Umar Ata Bandial will hear the case on Tuesday.

The apex court has also issued notices to the Attorney General of Pakistan, Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA) and Pakistan Bar Council (PBC).

The court also issued notices to nine political parties including Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N), Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and others.

In previous hearing, the apex court had stopped the implementation of the Supreme Court (Practice and Procedure) Bill 2023, aimed at clipping the powers of the CJP.

It is pertinent to mention here that despite Supreme Court’s directive, the National Assembly last Friday notified the conversion of Supreme Court (Practice and Procedure) Bill 2023 – which aims to curtail the suo motu powers of the office of the chief justice of Pakistan (CJP) ­– into an Act.