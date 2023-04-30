Political instability major hurdle to growth of FDI: LCCI

LAHORE: The LCCI office-bearers called for initiatives to remove the obstacles and hurdles that are not only hampering the growth of Foreign Direct Investment in the country but are also causing frustration among the local businessmen.

They termed the political instability a major hurdle that is obstructing the growth of Foreign Direct Investment in Pakistan.

LCCI President Kashif Anwar said that rising risk perception about investing into Pakistan is hitting the entire economy and needs to be tackled in consultation with the stakeholders.

He said that Pakistani mission abroad should be given task to make Pakistan’s perception better in the eyes of foreigners and show them true picture of the country that is abundant with huge resources. He said that foreign investors should be informed that traditional and non-traditional sectors of Pakistani economy are open and offer huge investment opportunities.

The LCCI President also called for one window operation for investors to save their precious time and money.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023