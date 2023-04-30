AVN 66.41 Decreased By ▼ -1.58 (-2.32%)
BAFL 29.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.02%)
BOP 3.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-4.44%)
CNERGY 3.65 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (3.11%)
DFML 11.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.61%)
DGKC 44.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.31%)
EPCL 45.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.44%)
FCCL 12.05 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.08%)
FFL 6.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.32%)
FLYNG 5.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.85%)
GGL 11.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-2.21%)
HUBC 71.86 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.08%)
HUMNL 5.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.95%)
KAPCO 24.16 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.46%)
KEL 1.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.01%)
LOTCHEM 24.92 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (2.76%)
MLCF 27.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.11%)
NETSOL 78.62 Decreased By ▼ -2.01 (-2.49%)
OGDC 85.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.88 (-1.01%)
PAEL 10.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.95%)
PIBTL 3.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.51%)
PPL 66.58 Decreased By ▼ -1.02 (-1.51%)
PRL 14.68 Increased By ▲ 0.78 (5.61%)
SILK 1.12 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (12%)
SNGP 40.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-1.38%)
TELE 7.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.25%)
TPLP 14.13 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.07%)
TRG 109.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-0.7%)
UNITY 13.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.31%)
WTL 1.17 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.74%)
BR100 4,217 Increased By 6.6 (0.16%)
BR30 15,028 Increased By 71 (0.47%)
KSE100 41,581 Increased By 116.9 (0.28%)
KSE30 15,376 Increased By 8.4 (0.05%)
Brecorder Logo
Apr 30, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

Export facilitation scheme to boost exports: FBR collector

Recorder Report Published April 30, 2023 Updated April 30, 2023 06:34am
Follow us

KARACHI: Collector of FBR Collectorate of Customs Export Shafiq Ahmed Latki said that the government has introduced an export facilitation scheme for the convenience of exporters.

The scheme will play a key role in promoting exports under a modern digital automation system. He said this during his visit to the Korangi Association of Trade and Industry (KATI).

Latki further said that now indirect exporters will not need to seek approval from the collector on a consignment-to-consignment basis. Now such exporters will only provide details in the system and will not need any formal approval.

He said that Pakistan Single Window Portal has already been established and more than 70 departments can be accessed from across the country through one platform.

KATI President Faraz-ur-Rehman said that there is a need to increase exports to improve the economy, while exports can be stabilized with an uninterrupted supply of raw materials.

He said that the refunds of the exporters are stuck, which has created the fear of lack of investment.

President KATI said that the payment of refunds to the exporters should be ensured. He welcomed the Export Facilitation Scheme and One Window Services and said that the timely provision of One Window facility to the exporters and the export facilitation scheme will facilitate the exporters in the import of raw materials and the tax levied on it, which will not only improve the export but also help to compete with other countries.

Faraz-ur-Rehman said that exporters should benefit from the facilities through EFS registration.

Masood Naqi, chairman of the standing committee, said that an awareness seminar has been requested by Port Qasim to train the exporters in this modern automated system. In this regard, a desk should be established in KATI through which the members can get benefits, Masood Naqi said adding that clarification of HS code is necessary for importers and exporters. He said that KATI has also given his suggestions to improve the system, which should be addressed.

Deputy Patron-in-Chief Zubair Chhaya, Senior Vice President Nighat Awan, Standing Committee Chairman Masood Naqi, Former President Ehteshamuddin, Muhammad Umar Latif Deputy Collector (EFS) and other members were present.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

Pakistan Economy pakistan exports customs exporters Exports FBR business community KATI raw materials Export Facilitation Scheme EFS tax levy businesses community Shafiq Ahmed Latki

Comments

1000 characters

Export facilitation scheme to boost exports: FBR collector

Rs80bn gas subsidy to five export sectors ends

RRMC takes stock of economic situation

IK warns of ‘Sri Lanka-like’ situation if elections not held

US stands with democracy, rule of law and HR: Sherman

Deregistration of deceased persons: FBR to issue new procedure on FTO’s directives

All matters under the Gas Act: Gas Utility Court has exclusive jurisdiction: SC

Muzaffargarh power plant: President approves Rs930m CDL

Non-supply of wheat: Flour millers warn of a ‘serious’ crisis

Smooth power supply ordered: Minister briefs PM about power sector projects

Ogra blames govt for hike in gas meter rent

Read more stories