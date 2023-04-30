Export facilitation scheme to boost exports: FBR collector

KARACHI: Collector of FBR Collectorate of Customs Export Shafiq Ahmed Latki said that the government has introduced an export facilitation scheme for the convenience of exporters.

The scheme will play a key role in promoting exports under a modern digital automation system. He said this during his visit to the Korangi Association of Trade and Industry (KATI).

Latki further said that now indirect exporters will not need to seek approval from the collector on a consignment-to-consignment basis. Now such exporters will only provide details in the system and will not need any formal approval.

He said that Pakistan Single Window Portal has already been established and more than 70 departments can be accessed from across the country through one platform.

KATI President Faraz-ur-Rehman said that there is a need to increase exports to improve the economy, while exports can be stabilized with an uninterrupted supply of raw materials.

He said that the refunds of the exporters are stuck, which has created the fear of lack of investment.

President KATI said that the payment of refunds to the exporters should be ensured. He welcomed the Export Facilitation Scheme and One Window Services and said that the timely provision of One Window facility to the exporters and the export facilitation scheme will facilitate the exporters in the import of raw materials and the tax levied on it, which will not only improve the export but also help to compete with other countries.

Faraz-ur-Rehman said that exporters should benefit from the facilities through EFS registration.

Masood Naqi, chairman of the standing committee, said that an awareness seminar has been requested by Port Qasim to train the exporters in this modern automated system. In this regard, a desk should be established in KATI through which the members can get benefits, Masood Naqi said adding that clarification of HS code is necessary for importers and exporters. He said that KATI has also given his suggestions to improve the system, which should be addressed.

Deputy Patron-in-Chief Zubair Chhaya, Senior Vice President Nighat Awan, Standing Committee Chairman Masood Naqi, Former President Ehteshamuddin, Muhammad Umar Latif Deputy Collector (EFS) and other members were present.

