SCBA assails raid on Elahi’s residence

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA) has condemned the attack and vandalisation of the residence of former Punjab chief minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi by an anti-corruption team over charges of corruption.

A statement issued by the SCBA said that its President Barrister Abid S Zuberi, Secretary Muqtedir Akhtar Shabbir, Vice President (Sindh) Javaid Ahmed Chhatari Rajput, Vice President (Punjab) Bushra Qamar, Additional Secretary Malik Shakeelur Rehman Khan, Member Executive (Balochistan) Ali Hassan Bugti and Member Executive (Punjab) Muhammad Saim Chaudhry stand with the rule of law, supremacy of the Constitution, and independence of various institutions.

They said attack on and vandalisation of the residence of the former CM is unacceptable.

The statement mentioned that the Lahore High Court had already granted bail to the former chief minister Punjab in the said case. “We strongly believe that every citizen of Pakistan has the constitutional right to live in peace and security, as enshrined in Article 9 of the Constitution, which states that "no person shall be deprived of life or liberty.”"

It said that being a citizen of this country, his rights are protected under Art 4 read with Art 10A and Art 14 of the Constitution. The raid on former chief minister Punjab house is a clear violation of these fundamental rights, and we urge the government of Pakistan to take immediate action to bring the perpetrators to justice.

It is the government's duty to uphold the rule of law and ensure the safety of all citizens, regardless of their political affiliations. We call on the authorities to conduct a thorough investigation into the raid and ensure that the culprits are held accountable for their actions.

They said; “We stand in solidarity with former chief minister Punjab and his family during this difficult time and extend our deepest sympathies to them. We also urge the government to take all necessary measures to protect the safety and security of all politicians and citizens in the country.”

