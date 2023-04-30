AVN 66.41 Decreased By ▼ -1.58 (-2.32%)
BAFL 29.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.02%)
BOP 3.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-4.44%)
CNERGY 3.65 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (3.11%)
DFML 11.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.61%)
DGKC 44.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.31%)
EPCL 45.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.44%)
FCCL 12.05 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.08%)
FFL 6.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.32%)
FLYNG 5.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.85%)
GGL 11.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-2.21%)
HUBC 71.86 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.08%)
HUMNL 5.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.95%)
KAPCO 24.16 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.46%)
KEL 1.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.01%)
LOTCHEM 24.92 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (2.76%)
MLCF 27.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.11%)
NETSOL 78.62 Decreased By ▼ -2.01 (-2.49%)
OGDC 85.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.88 (-1.01%)
PAEL 10.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.95%)
PIBTL 3.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.51%)
PPL 66.58 Decreased By ▼ -1.02 (-1.51%)
PRL 14.68 Increased By ▲ 0.78 (5.61%)
SILK 1.12 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (12%)
SNGP 40.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-1.38%)
TELE 7.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.25%)
TPLP 14.13 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.07%)
TRG 109.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-0.7%)
UNITY 13.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.31%)
WTL 1.17 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.74%)
BR100 4,217 Increased By 6.6 (0.16%)
BR30 15,028 Increased By 71 (0.47%)
KSE100 41,581 Increased By 116.9 (0.28%)
KSE30 15,376 Increased By 8.4 (0.05%)
Brecorder Logo
Apr 30, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

SCBA assails raid on Elahi’s residence

Terence J Sigamony Published 30 Apr, 2023 05:10am
Follow us

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA) has condemned the attack and vandalisation of the residence of former Punjab chief minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi by an anti-corruption team over charges of corruption.

A statement issued by the SCBA said that its President Barrister Abid S Zuberi, Secretary Muqtedir Akhtar Shabbir, Vice President (Sindh) Javaid Ahmed Chhatari Rajput, Vice President (Punjab) Bushra Qamar, Additional Secretary Malik Shakeelur Rehman Khan, Member Executive (Balochistan) Ali Hassan Bugti and Member Executive (Punjab) Muhammad Saim Chaudhry stand with the rule of law, supremacy of the Constitution, and independence of various institutions.

They said attack on and vandalisation of the residence of the former CM is unacceptable.

The statement mentioned that the Lahore High Court had already granted bail to the former chief minister Punjab in the said case. “We strongly believe that every citizen of Pakistan has the constitutional right to live in peace and security, as enshrined in Article 9 of the Constitution, which states that "no person shall be deprived of life or liberty.”"

It said that being a citizen of this country, his rights are protected under Art 4 read with Art 10A and Art 14 of the Constitution. The raid on former chief minister Punjab house is a clear violation of these fundamental rights, and we urge the government of Pakistan to take immediate action to bring the perpetrators to justice.

It is the government's duty to uphold the rule of law and ensure the safety of all citizens, regardless of their political affiliations. We call on the authorities to conduct a thorough investigation into the raid and ensure that the culprits are held accountable for their actions.

They said; “We stand in solidarity with former chief minister Punjab and his family during this difficult time and extend our deepest sympathies to them. We also urge the government to take all necessary measures to protect the safety and security of all politicians and citizens in the country.”

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

Chaudhry Parvez Elahi SCBA anti corruption team

Comments

1000 characters

SCBA assails raid on Elahi’s residence

Rs80bn gas subsidy to five export sectors ends

RRMC takes stock of economic situation

IK warns of ‘Sri Lanka-like’ situation if elections not held

US stands with democracy, rule of law and HR: Sherman

Deregistration of deceased persons: FBR to issue new procedure on FTO’s directives

All matters under the Gas Act: Gas Utility Court has exclusive jurisdiction: SC

Muzaffargarh power plant: President approves Rs930m CDL

Non-supply of wheat: Flour millers warn of a ‘serious’ crisis

Smooth power supply ordered: Minister briefs PM about power sector projects

Ogra blames govt for hike in gas meter rent

Read more stories