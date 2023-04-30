AVN 66.41 Decreased By ▼ -1.58 (-2.32%)
Apr 30, 2023
Pakistan

UHS signs accord with Irish college

Recorder Report Published 30 Apr, 2023 05:10am
LAHORE: Terming the training of medical professionals in emergency care the ‘need of the hour’, Punjab Governor Muhammad Baligh-ur-Rehman said on Saturday that the first few minutes are vital for people injured in road accidents and other mishaps.

He said that the first hour after an accident is the “golden period” to save someone’s life. The number of deaths can be greatly reduced if the injured get proper medical assistance until they reach the hospital, he said while speaking at the signing ceremony of the extension agreement between the University of Health Sciences and National Ambulance Service College Dublin, Ireland, at the Governor House on Saturday.

Under the extension agreement, the Irish National Ambulance Service College will approve the emergency care courses of the University of Health Sciences and a joint certificate will be issued at the completion of the courses.

Vice-Chancellor Professor Ahsan Waheed Rathore on behalf of the University of Health Sciences and Dr McCarten Hughes on behalf of the National Ambulance Service College Dublin signed the agreement. The National Ambulance College, Ireland has assisted in preparing the curriculum, training materials and local master trainers for these courses.

Caretaker Provincial Minister for Specialised Health, Prof Javed Akram, Provincial Minister for Primary and Secondary Health, Dr Nasir Jamal, Vice- Chancellor of the University of Health Sciences, Prof Ahsan Waheed Rathore, former chairman of Pak Red Crescent Society, Dr Saeed Elahi, Chief Ambulance Officer National Ambulance Service College, Dublin, Dr McCarten Hughes, Health Service Executive National Ambulance Service College Dublin, Ireland, Desmond Wade were also present on the occasion.

Speaking on the occasion, the governor said that the University of Health Sciences has been conducting training courses based on clinical skills to health professionals for the past decade, which is commendable.

He said that the University of Health Sciences is fast moving towards becoming a center of excellence in terms of training of medical staff. He said that training of health professional dealing with emergencies in pre hospital and hospital settings is the need of the hour and along with this, provision of ambulance service in remote areas is also very important.

Former chairman Pakistan Red Crescent Society, Dr Saeed Elahi said that there is a great need for trained personnel in emergency care to save precious human lives as a result of natural calamities.

Vice-Chancellor University of Health Sciences Professor Ahsan Waheed Rathore said the UHS has been training health professionals in emergency care for the last ten years. He said that they will soon start diploma and degree courses in emergency medicine.

Caretaker Provincial Minister Specialised Health, Professor Javed Akram said that the University of Health Sciences is providing training to ambulance staff and health workers through life-saving courses like Cardiac First Response, Basic Life Support, Advanced Life Support. He said that the scope of these courses has been extended to 85 teaching hospitals of Punjab.

He further said that after the agreement with the National Ambulance Service College, these courses of the university will also get international recognition. Registrar UHS Prof Nadia Naseem, Director Special Initiatives and Course Coordinator, Prof Sara Ghafoor, Dr Khalid Rahim and Dr Farooq Butt were also present in the ceremony.

