AVN 66.41 Decreased By ▼ -1.58 (-2.32%)
BAFL 29.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.02%)
BOP 3.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-4.44%)
CNERGY 3.65 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (3.11%)
DFML 11.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.61%)
DGKC 44.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.31%)
EPCL 45.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.44%)
FCCL 12.05 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.08%)
FFL 6.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.32%)
FLYNG 5.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.85%)
GGL 11.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-2.21%)
HUBC 71.86 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.08%)
HUMNL 5.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.95%)
KAPCO 24.16 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.46%)
KEL 1.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.01%)
LOTCHEM 24.92 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (2.76%)
MLCF 27.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.11%)
NETSOL 78.62 Decreased By ▼ -2.01 (-2.49%)
OGDC 85.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.88 (-1.01%)
PAEL 10.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.95%)
PIBTL 3.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.51%)
PPL 66.58 Decreased By ▼ -1.02 (-1.51%)
PRL 14.68 Increased By ▲ 0.78 (5.61%)
SILK 1.12 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (12%)
SNGP 40.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-1.38%)
TELE 7.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.25%)
TPLP 14.13 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.07%)
TRG 109.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-0.7%)
UNITY 13.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.31%)
WTL 1.17 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.74%)
BR100 4,217 Increased By 6.6 (0.16%)
BR30 15,028 Increased By 71 (0.47%)
KSE100 41,581 Increased By 116.9 (0.28%)
KSE30 15,376 Increased By 8.4 (0.05%)
Brecorder Logo
Apr 30, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

‘TTP threat’ to be taken up during 4-day trip: Afghan foreign minister to visit Islamabad from May 5

Recorder Report Published 30 Apr, 2023 05:10am
Follow us

ISLAMABAD: Acting Foreign Minister of Afghanistan Amir Khan Muttaqi is due to arrive here next week on a four-day visit to hold talks with Pakistani authorities on issues of mutual interest, according to sources.

Diplomatic sources said on Saturday that the Afghan minister will be in Pakistan from May 5 to May 8, 2023 and will hold talks with Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari at the Foreign Office.

The visit is taking place at a time when the two countries are trying to find a common ground on how to deal with the issue of the banned Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP).

The sources said that during the talks Pakistan will reiterate its concerns over the TTP, particularly its involvement in terrorist activities as the country is facing a new surge in militant attacks.

The interim Taliban government has been urging Pakistan to negotiate with the TTP instead of opting for a military solution. However, at a recent meeting of the National Security Committee, the country’s civil and military leadership gave approval to an all-out and comprehensive operation against the TTP and admitted that a policy to make peace with the militant group had led to the rise in terrorist attacks.

Amir Muttaqi’s visit is also taking place against the backdrop of the February visit to Kabul of a high-level Pakistani delegation led by Defence Minister Khawaja Asif and including the ISI chief and other senior officials, during which the Afghan authorities were asked to effectively tackle the TTP threat. The Afghan minister had previously visited Islamabad in November 2021.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

Pakistan TTP Afghanistan Bilawal Bhutto Zardari Pakistan Foreign office Amir Khan Muttaqi afghan acting foreign minister

Comments

1000 characters

‘TTP threat’ to be taken up during 4-day trip: Afghan foreign minister to visit Islamabad from May 5

Rs80bn gas subsidy to five export sectors ends

RRMC takes stock of economic situation

IK warns of ‘Sri Lanka-like’ situation if elections not held

US stands with democracy, rule of law and HR: Sherman

Deregistration of deceased persons: FBR to issue new procedure on FTO’s directives

All matters under the Gas Act: Gas Utility Court has exclusive jurisdiction: SC

Muzaffargarh power plant: President approves Rs930m CDL

Non-supply of wheat: Flour millers warn of a ‘serious’ crisis

Smooth power supply ordered: Minister briefs PM about power sector projects

Ogra blames govt for hike in gas meter rent

Read more stories