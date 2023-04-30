Prices of kitchen items witness mixed trend

ISLAMABAD: The prices of essential kitchen items have witnessed a declining trend during this week past against the previous week, revealed a survey carried out by Business Recorder, here on Saturday.

The survey observed no changes in the prices of top quality cooking oil-ghee, spices, milk, pulses, liquefied petroleum gas, bathing soap, detergents, cooked food items, and other non-perishable items, while chicken and egg prices witnessed an increase. Wheat flour prices witnessed a slight reduction, B-grade cooking oil and rice while vegetables and fruit prices witnessed a mixed trend.

Iranian date prices went down from Rs400 per kg to Rs350 per kg, local dates prices remained stable at Rs200 per kg, and basin price went down from Rs230 per kg to Rs200 per kg.

Chicken price went up from Rs 14,500 per 40kg in the wholesale market to Rs 16,000, which in retail is being sold at Rs425 against Rs370 per kg, while chicken meat is being sold at Rs650 per kg against Rs590 per kg, egg price went down from Rs 7,800 per carton to Rs 7,200, while in retail, eggs are being sold in the range of Rs270 per dozen.

Sugar price has went down slightly from Rs 6,000 per 50kg bag to Rs5,570 in wholesale market which in retail is being sold at Rs130 per kg.

Wheat flour price witnessed a reduction as best quality wheat flour price went down from Rs 2,300 per 15kg bag to Rs 2,120, which in retail is being sold at Rs 2,150 per 15kg bag against Rs 2,340. Normal quality wheat flour bag is being sold at Rs 2,100 per 15kg bag against Rs 2,270 in the wholesale market, which in retail is being sold at Rs 2,130 against Rs 2,300 per bag.

No changes were observed in tea prices as Lipton Yellow Label is available at Rs 2,050 per kg pack and Islamabad tea at Rs 1,750, powder chili price went down Rs800 per kg to Rs750 per kg, and turmeric powder price went down from Rs600 per kg to Rs500.

The retailers and dealers of Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) have yet not implemented the Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA)’s decision regarding reduction in LPG prices as the dealer and retailers are selling the commodity at Rs300 per kg against the OGRA’s set price of Rs215 per kg.

No changes were observed in spices prices as normal size spice pack is available at Rs100 per pack, prepared tea cup is available at Rs60 per cup, a plate of cooked daal at a normal hotel is available at Rs200 per plate, cooked vegetable at Rs200 per plate, and roti price remained stable at Rs20 per roti, however, tandoor owners have reduced the size of the roti.

Rice prices witnessed slight reduction as best quality basmati rice is available at Rs 12,500 per 40kg bag against Rs 12,800 per 40kg bag, while the retailers are selling at Rs350 per kg, normal quality Basmati price went down from Rs 10,500 per 40kg bag to Rs 10,000, which in retail is being sold at Rs290 per kg against Rs300 per kg, and Broken Basmati rice price is stable at Rs 8,000 per bag, which in retail is being sold at Rs230 per kg.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023