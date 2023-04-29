AVN 66.41 Decreased By ▼ -1.58 (-2.32%)
BAFL 29.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.02%)
BOP 3.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-4.44%)
CNERGY 3.65 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (3.11%)
DFML 11.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.61%)
DGKC 44.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.31%)
EPCL 45.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.44%)
FCCL 12.05 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.08%)
FFL 6.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.32%)
FLYNG 5.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.85%)
GGL 11.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-2.21%)
HUBC 71.86 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.08%)
HUMNL 5.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.95%)
KAPCO 24.16 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.46%)
KEL 1.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.01%)
LOTCHEM 24.92 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (2.76%)
MLCF 27.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.11%)
NETSOL 78.62 Decreased By ▼ -2.01 (-2.49%)
OGDC 85.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.88 (-1.01%)
PAEL 10.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.95%)
PIBTL 3.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.51%)
PPL 66.58 Decreased By ▼ -1.02 (-1.51%)
PRL 14.68 Increased By ▲ 0.78 (5.61%)
SILK 1.12 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (12%)
SNGP 40.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-1.38%)
TELE 7.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.25%)
TPLP 14.13 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.07%)
TRG 109.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-0.7%)
UNITY 13.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.31%)
WTL 1.17 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.74%)
BR100 4,217 Increased By 6.6 (0.16%)
BR30 15,028 Increased By 71 (0.47%)
KSE100 41,581 Increased By 116.9 (0.28%)
KSE30 15,376 Increased By 8.4 (0.05%)
Brecorder Logo
Apr 29, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Life & Style

Louis Vuitton dazzles luxury-seeking Seoul with first pre-fall show

Reuters Published 29 Apr, 2023 09:06pm
<p>[1/5] Models walk on the runway during Louis Vuitton’s Pre-Fall 2023 Women’s Collection show on a bridge over Han river in Seoul, South Korea. Photo: Reuters</p>

[1/5] Models walk on the runway during Louis Vuitton’s Pre-Fall 2023 Women’s Collection show on a bridge over Han river in Seoul, South Korea. Photo: Reuters
Follow us

SEOUL: LVMH’s top fashion brand Louis Vuitton held its first-ever pre-fall fashion show on Saturday on a bridge in Seoul, the capital of a leading luxury market.

In one of the highest profile events since chairman and CEO Pietro Beccari started at Louis Vuitton earlier this year, the runway on the lower level of the double-decker Jamsu bridge that spans the Han River was bathed in blue shadows.

Tiffany, now owned by LVMH, reopens on a Fifth Avenue in flux

Models walked the 795 metre (2,608 feet) bridge, where traffic was stopped for 24 hours, wearing fitted, sporty designs with geometric patterns designed by Nicolas Ghesquière, artistic director of women’s collections at Louis Vuitton.

They strode out of a tunnel on chunky-heeled shoes in slick windbreakers, miniskirts that flared out and striped suits. Korean traditional music mingled with contemporary pieces to set the background.

Louis Vuitton picks Pharrell Williams to head menswear designs

In common with other European luxury houses, including Dior and Valentino, Vuitton has sought to tap into the global popularity and youth appeal of K-pop stars, naming them as ambassadors who wear and promote their clothes.

On Saturday the creator and director of 2021’s Netflix hit drama ‘Squid Game’ Hwang Dong-hyuk participated in the show scenography.

Louis Vuitton expected to raise prices by 20pc in China

South Koreans have become the world’s biggest spenders per capita on personal luxury goods, splashing out an average of $325 a year, analysts at Morgan Stanley say.

LVMH Louis Vuitton Christian Dior

Comments

1000 characters

Louis Vuitton dazzles luxury-seeking Seoul with first pre-fall show

Inflation likely to hit fresh peak, clock in at over 38%, says brokerage house

After late-night raid: police book Parvez Elahi on several charges including terrorism

Govt will have to save Pakistan from default for next two years: Miftah Ismail

Nothing more important than motherland: COAS Asim Munir

Italian power giant Eni earned $550mn by reneging on Pakistan LNG supply: report

Dar directs energy sector to resolve liquidity issues at the earliest

Atlas Honda announces another hike in motorcycle prices

Mitchell’s successive hundred lifts New Zealand to 336-5 in second ODI

Iran’s Raisi slams US presence in Middle East

Egypt seriously considers dollar alternatives for commodity trade

Read more stories