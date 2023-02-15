AVN 64.85 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.17%)
BAFL 30.50 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (1.3%)
BOP 4.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-3.54%)
CNERGY 3.72 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.27%)
DFML 13.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.6%)
DGKC 41.41 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (0.66%)
EPCL 46.90 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (1.06%)
FCCL 11.80 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.2%)
FFL 5.20 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (3.17%)
FLYNG 5.95 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
GGL 10.83 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.56%)
HUBC 67.05 Increased By ▲ 1.89 (2.9%)
HUMNL 5.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.89%)
KAPCO 28.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.24%)
KEL 2.26 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.44%)
LOTCHEM 25.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.67%)
MLCF 22.20 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.83%)
NETSOL 76.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.31%)
OGDC 95.76 Increased By ▲ 1.77 (1.88%)
PAEL 11.15 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.45%)
PIBTL 4.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.2%)
PPL 77.85 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (1.04%)
PRL 13.21 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.99%)
SILK 0.91 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (3.41%)
SNGP 44.38 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (0.89%)
TELE 5.98 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.18%)
TPLP 15.76 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (2.34%)
TRG 115.82 Increased By ▲ 4.25 (3.81%)
UNITY 13.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.5%)
WTL 1.25 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.63%)
BR100 4,141 Increased By 34.5 (0.84%)
BR30 14,930 Increased By 234.5 (1.6%)
KSE100 41,384 Increased By 233.7 (0.57%)
KSE30 15,582 Increased By 167 (1.08%)
Brecorder Logo
Feb 15, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Life & Style

Louis Vuitton picks Pharrell Williams to head menswear designs

Reuters Published February 15, 2023 Updated February 15, 2023 02:30pm
<p>Photo: Reuters</p>

Photo: Reuters
Follow us

PARIS: LVMH's top label Louis Vuitton said on Tuesday it has hired Pharrell Williams to head artistic direction of its menswear designs, tapping a popular figure from the music industry to fill the high-profile position left vacant since the death of star designer Virgil Abloh over a year ago.

"Louis Vuitton is delighted to welcome @Pharrell as its new Men’s Creative Director", Louis Vuitton said in a tweet, confirming earlier reports from the Wall Street Journal and the French daily Le Figaro.

Williams' first collection for the label will be shown in June during Men's Fashion Week in Paris, the brand added.

Williams rose to fame in the music business as a producer and singer with hits including 'Happy' and 'Blurred Lines.' He has won 13 Grammy awards and was a judge on the popular singing competition show 'The Voice.'

Rosalia performs in Louis Vuitton catwalk show at Paris Fashion Week

'Happy,' written for the animated movie 'Despicable Me 2,' earned Williams one of his two Oscar nominations. His second Academy Award nod came as a producer of best picture nominee 'Hidden Figures.'

Williams also has extensive experience in the fashion industry. He played a role in the rise of streetwear, co-founding the label Billionaire Boys Club with Japanese designer Nigo in 2003, and launching collaborations with Adidas as well as luxury brands Moncler and Chanel. In 2004, he collaborated with Louis Vuitton designer Marc Jacobs, designing eyewear for the label.

Last year, Williams created buzz when he turned up for Nigo's debut fashion show in Paris for LVMH-owned label Kenzo wearing diamond-studded glasses made by Tiffany - another design project with a brand belonging to LVMH.

The appointment marks the first move by Louis Vuitton's newly appointed CEO, Pietro Beccari.

"Williams is a significant hire, needed to fill the big boots left by Virgil Abloh," said analysts at Credit Suisse, noting that the "major move" by the new CEO suggests the brand's links with pop culture and music will continue.

Abloh, who died in November 2021, was fashion's highest-profile Black designer and symbolized the fusion of streetwear with high-end fashion, mixing influences like graffiti art and skateboard culture into his styles.

LVMH shakes up leadership at Dior, Louis Vuitton

The label's design studios have since drawn on Abloh's designs, bringing in performers ranging from Florida's Marching 100 band and rapper Kendrick Lamar to Spanish singer Rosalia to energize catwalk shows.

LVMH Louis Vuitton Pharell Williams Virgil Abloh Tiffany

Comments

1000 characters

Louis Vuitton picks Pharrell Williams to head menswear designs

ATC rejects Imran Khan’s bail in ECP protest case

Inflation in Pakistan could average 33% in first half of 2023, says Moody’s economist

Intra-day update: rupee continues winning momentum against US dollar

Tax raids at BBC India offices enter second day

Most Asian currencies hit 1-month lows as dollar firms after US CPI data

Askari Bank reports 45% increase in profit after tax in 2022

Turkiye Erdogan vows to rebuild after quake, rescue work winds down

Intermarket Securities eyes acquisition of EFG Hermes Pakistan

Oil drops on US inventory jump, rate hike worries

SBP takes steps aimed at timely realisation of export proceeds

Read more stories