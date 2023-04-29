AVN 66.41 Decreased By ▼ -1.58 (-2.32%)
BAFL 29.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.02%)
BOP 3.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-4.44%)
CNERGY 3.65 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (3.11%)
DFML 11.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.61%)
DGKC 44.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.31%)
EPCL 45.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.44%)
FCCL 12.05 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.08%)
FFL 6.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.32%)
FLYNG 5.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.85%)
GGL 11.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-2.21%)
HUBC 71.86 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.08%)
HUMNL 5.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.95%)
KAPCO 24.16 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.46%)
KEL 1.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.01%)
LOTCHEM 24.92 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (2.76%)
MLCF 27.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.11%)
NETSOL 78.62 Decreased By ▼ -2.01 (-2.49%)
OGDC 85.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.88 (-1.01%)
PAEL 10.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.95%)
PIBTL 3.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.51%)
PPL 66.58 Decreased By ▼ -1.02 (-1.51%)
PRL 14.68 Increased By ▲ 0.78 (5.61%)
SILK 1.12 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (12%)
SNGP 40.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-1.38%)
TELE 7.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.25%)
TPLP 14.13 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.07%)
TRG 109.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-0.7%)
UNITY 13.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.31%)
WTL 1.17 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.74%)
BR100 4,217 Increased By 6.6 (0.16%)
BR30 15,028 Increased By 71 (0.47%)
KSE100 41,581 Increased By 116.9 (0.28%)
KSE30 15,376 Increased By 8.4 (0.05%)
Brecorder Logo
Apr 29, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Life & Style

Kevin Durant signs ‘lifetime contract’ with Nike

Reuters Published 29 Apr, 2023 02:06pm
<p>Phoenix Suns forward Kevin Durant (35) before playing against the Los Angeles Clippers in game four of the 2023 NBA playoffs at Crypto.com Arena. Photo: Reuters</p>

Phoenix Suns forward Kevin Durant (35) before playing against the Los Angeles Clippers in game four of the 2023 NBA playoffs at Crypto.com Arena. Photo: Reuters
Follow us

Phoenix Suns’ Kevin Durant has signed a ‘lifetime contract’ with sportswear giant Nike, the NBA star said on Friday, following in the footsteps of greats Michael Jordan and LeBron James as the only basketball players to have lifetime deals.

Durant, 34, has been with Nike since he made his NBA debut in 2007 – the season he won the Rookie of the Year award – and has released 15 different pairs of basketball sneakers.

Nike beats profit estimates

“When I first signed with Nike, I couldn’t have dreamed of how far we’d go in this partnership. We’ve done amazing work creatively and philanthropically,” Durant, a twice NBA champion and 13-times All Star, said in a statement via Boardroom.

“We’ve traveled the world together and built a business that will now last forever. I’m excited for the future and honored to be in rare company with this deal.”

Nike has supported Durant’s involvement in grassroots basketball by helping refurbish courts in communities across the world through the Durant Family Foundation.

“As one of the best basketball players in the world, Kevin Durant has been an important part of the Nike family for the past 16 years,” Nike’s executive vice president of global sports marketing John Slusher said.

“We look forward to continuing to serve the next generation of athletes together.”

Durant’s Suns are through to the Western Conference semi-finals where they will play the Denver Nuggets.

Nike NBA Kevin Durant

Comments

1000 characters

Kevin Durant signs ‘lifetime contract’ with Nike

After late-night raid: police book Parvez Elahi on several charges including terrorism

Hike in prices of essential drugs approved by ECC

Nothing more important than motherland: COAS Asim Munir

Italian power giant Eni earned $550mn by reneging on Pakistan LNG supply: report

Fighting enters third week in Sudan despite new truce

Russian strikes kill 26 including five children

Multi-billion refinery to help bring oil prices down: Musadik

Power Division says circular debt crosses Rs4trn mark

Funds for elections in Punjab: SC issues notice to finance division

Elections in July or September? Govt-PTI talks give birth to hope

Read more stories