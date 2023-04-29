AVN 66.41 Decreased By ▼ -1.58 (-2.32%)
BAFL 29.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.02%)
BOP 3.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-4.44%)
CNERGY 3.65 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (3.11%)
DFML 11.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.61%)
DGKC 44.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.31%)
EPCL 45.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.44%)
FCCL 12.05 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.08%)
FFL 6.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.32%)
FLYNG 5.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.85%)
GGL 11.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-2.21%)
HUBC 71.86 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.08%)
HUMNL 5.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.95%)
KAPCO 24.16 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.46%)
KEL 1.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.01%)
LOTCHEM 24.92 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (2.76%)
MLCF 27.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.11%)
NETSOL 78.62 Decreased By ▼ -2.01 (-2.49%)
OGDC 85.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.88 (-1.01%)
PAEL 10.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.95%)
PIBTL 3.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.51%)
PPL 66.58 Decreased By ▼ -1.02 (-1.51%)
PRL 14.68 Increased By ▲ 0.78 (5.61%)
SILK 1.12 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (12%)
SNGP 40.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-1.38%)
TELE 7.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.25%)
TPLP 14.13 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.07%)
TRG 109.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-0.7%)
UNITY 13.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.31%)
WTL 1.17 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.74%)
BR100 4,217 Increased By 6.6 (0.16%)
BR30 15,028 Increased By 71 (0.47%)
KSE100 41,581 Increased By 116.9 (0.28%)
KSE30 15,376 Increased By 8.4 (0.05%)
Brecorder Logo
Apr 29, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

Shell agrees to sell Australian Browse gas stake to BP

Reuters Published 29 Apr, 2023 09:50am
Follow us

SYDNEY: Shell has agreed to sell its 27% stake in the long-delayed Browse gas project off Western Australia to BP, the two companies said on Saturday, without disclosing the price.

The estimated A$20.5 billion ($13.78 billion) Browse project, Australia’s largest untapped gas resource, has been stuck on the drawing board for years but is now being considered as a replacement for ageing gas fields to supply the North West Shelf LNG (liquefied natural gas) plant.

In a statement issued on Saturday, Shell Australia said it “regularly assesses its portfolio to inform capital allocation and maximise returns and performance however, the Browse asset is no longer a strategic fit in the context of Shell’s global portfolio”.

Shell launches its first electric ferry at Singapore plant

BP said in a separate statement it was proposing to buy Shell’s share of the project, which, if approved, would take BP’s stake in it to 44%.

“BP believes development of the Browse gas resources could make a significant contribution to energy security in Australia and to the Asia Pacific region,” a BP spokesperson said.

The company said it supported the concept of processing Browse gas in the North West Shelf LNG plant.

“Browse, with Carbon Capture & Storage (CCS), can help underpin the energy system of today while we invest in and build the energy system of tomorrow,” the spokesperson said.

Shell makes record $40 billion annual profit

No deal price was mentioned by either company.

In 2012, Japan’s Mitsui & Co and Mitsubishi Corp together paid $2 billion for a 14.4% stake in Browse, while PetroChina bought a 10.67% stake for $1.63 billion.

Operator Woodside Energy Group Ltd owns 30.6%.

The Sydney Morning Herald had reported earlier this month that BP was in talks to buy Shell’s stake in the carbon-intensive development, in a sign that the two global oil and gas producers had differing views about the project.

Woodside last week played down concerns over the status of the long-stalled Browse project after the company reported a decline in first-quarter sales revenue relative to the December quarter.

LNG Shell BP LNG prices

Comments

1000 characters

Shell agrees to sell Australian Browse gas stake to BP

Multi-billion refinery to help bring oil prices down: Musadik

Elections in July or September? Govt-PTI talks give birth to hope

Funds for elections in Punjab: SC issues notice to finance division

Police raid Parvez Elahi’s house in late-night arrest attempt

SC’s directive to SBP: NA panel takes suo motu notice

Power Div says circular debt crosses Rs4trn mark

Rs28bn receivables: Thar Power demands CPPA-G make payment

FBR suffers shortfall of over Rs100bn in April

Anti-Money Laundering Act: DG I&I-IR asked to initiate proceedings against ‘fit’ accused

Russia-Ukraine conflict: Defence exports always accompanied by ‘strict end-user requirements’: FO

Read more stories