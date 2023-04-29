Summit Bank: BoD approves Lootah’s appointment as non-executive director

KARACHI: The board of directors of Summit Bank Limited has approved the appointment of Nasser Abdulla Hussain Lootah as the non-executive director of the bank in place of Salman Zafar Siddiqi with immediate effect subject to Fit and Proper Test (FPT) clearance from the State Bank of Pakistan and compliance with all laws, rules and regulatory requirements applicable in this regard.

According to material information sent to Pakistan Stock Exchange here on Friday, the board of directors of the bank has approved the resignation of Salman Zafar Siddiqi with immediate effect from the position of the Executive Director of the bank.

