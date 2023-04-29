AVN 66.31 Decreased By ▼ -1.68 (-2.47%)
BAFL 29.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-1.29%)
BOP 3.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-5.43%)
CNERGY 3.65 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (3.11%)
DFML 11.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.79%)
DGKC 45.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.22%)
EPCL 45.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-0.78%)
FCCL 12.06 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.17%)
FFL 6.34 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.16%)
FLYNG 5.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.18%)
GGL 11.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.59%)
HUBC 71.80 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HUMNL 5.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.31%)
KAPCO 24.20 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.62%)
KEL 1.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.01%)
LOTCHEM 24.64 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (1.61%)
MLCF 27.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.58%)
NETSOL 78.85 Decreased By ▼ -1.78 (-2.21%)
OGDC 85.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-1.04%)
PAEL 10.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-2.41%)
PIBTL 3.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-2.01%)
PPL 66.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.95 (-1.41%)
PRL 14.70 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (5.76%)
SILK 1.11 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (11%)
SNGP 40.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-1.19%)
TELE 7.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.64%)
TPLP 14.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.21%)
TRG 109.10 Decreased By ▼ -1.20 (-1.09%)
UNITY 13.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.38%)
WTL 1.17 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.74%)
BR100 4,217 Increased By 6.6 (0.16%)
BR30 15,028 Increased By 71 (0.47%)
KSE100 41,581 Increased By 116.9 (0.28%)
KSE30 15,376 Increased By 8.4 (0.05%)
Brecorder Logo
Apr 29, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

Summit Bank: BoD approves Lootah’s appointment as non-executive director

Recorder Report Published 29 Apr, 2023 06:04am
Follow us

KARACHI: The board of directors of Summit Bank Limited has approved the appointment of Nasser Abdulla Hussain Lootah as the non-executive director of the bank in place of Salman Zafar Siddiqi with immediate effect subject to Fit and Proper Test (FPT) clearance from the State Bank of Pakistan and compliance with all laws, rules and regulatory requirements applicable in this regard.

According to material information sent to Pakistan Stock Exchange here on Friday, the board of directors of the bank has approved the resignation of Salman Zafar Siddiqi with immediate effect from the position of the Executive Director of the bank.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

SBP PSX Summit Bank Summit Bank Limited Nasser Abdulla Hussain Lootah BoD of Summit Bank

Comments

1000 characters

Summit Bank: BoD approves Lootah’s appointment as non-executive director

Multi-billion refinery to help bring oil prices down: Musadik

Elections in July or September? Govt-PTI talks give birth to hope

Funds for elections in Punjab: SC issues notice to finance division

Police raid Parvez Elahi’s house in late-night arrest attempt

SC’s directive to SBP: NA panel takes suo motu notice

Power Div says circular debt crosses Rs4trn mark

Rs28bn receivables: Thar Power demands CPPA-G make payment

FBR suffers shortfall of over Rs100bn in April

Anti-Money Laundering Act: DG I&I-IR asked to initiate proceedings against ‘fit’ accused

Russia-Ukraine conflict: Defence exports always accompanied by ‘strict end-user requirements’: FO

Read more stories