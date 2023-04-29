Govt will extend cooperation to industrialists: minister

LAHORE: Punjab Industries and Trade Minister S. M. Tanveer has said that the Punjab government would extend all possible cooperation to industrialists who will set up factories in the industrial estates.

He expressed these views during a meeting with industrialists and office-bearers of Sialkot, Sahiwal, and Sheikhupura Chambers of Commerce and Industry on Friday. Punjab Small Industries Corporation (PSIC) MD Asim Javed and senior officials from the PSIC also attended the meeting.

During discussions with industrialists, the Minister stated that promoting industry was essential to pull the country out of the economic crisis. “The Punjab government was committed to resolving the issues faced by industrialists and expediting the process of industrialization,” he said, adding that the formation of the boards of management of industrial estates would take place in the coming days and these would be strengthened.

He averred that if economic activities increase, the economy would become stronger, and employment opportunities will also increase. He also expressed regret that where factories were supposed to be built, houses were constructed instead.

The Minister directed the PSIC MD to prepare a plan within 15 days for the colonization and improvement of the infrastructure of the export processing zone in Sialkot. On this occasion, the industrialists demanded the removal of obstacles in setting up factories in the Sialkot processing zone.

